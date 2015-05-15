Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw has yet to find top form and his lone win of the season came against the Colorado Rockies on April 17. The Los Angeles ace struck out a season-high 12 in that outing but struggled Sunday against Colorado and aims to turn things around when the Dodgers play the second contest of a four-game set against the visiting Rockies on Friday.

Kershaw was touched up for five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 while receiving a no-decision against Colorado in his last turn and has allowed fewer than two earned runs just once this season – in last month’s victory over the Rockies. Colorado was one out away from losing its 12th straight game in the opener before Carlos Gonzalez drilled a three-run homer to right to provide a 5-4 victory. It was the Rockies’ first win against Los Angeles in six meetings this season and dropped the Dodgers’ sparkling home record to 15-4. Colorado manager Walt Weiss was released from the hospital Thursday after emergency appendectomy surgery Wednesday and bench coach Tom Runnells is serving as manager during Weiss’ absence.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-3, 3.73 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 4.26)

Butler has lost three of his last four starts, with two of the defeats coming against Los Angeles. He is 0-3 with a 6.64 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers and suffered the loss in his last outing May 8 when he gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Butler is 1-2 with a 3.15 ERA in four road outings this season.

Kershaw held opposing hitters to averages of .195 in 2013 and .196 in 2014 but batters have a .263 average against him this season. He has struck out 56 and walked just 11 but four of the free passes occurred Sunday. Kershaw is 14-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 26 career starts against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen (foot) is slated to be activated during the series, perhaps as soon as Friday.

2. Gonzalez, who has 16 career homers against the Dodgers, is 5-for-30 with two homers and 17 strikeouts against Kershaw.

3. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner is 6-for-9 with two walks against Butler.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Rockies 0