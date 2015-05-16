Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Zack Greinke attempts to remain unbeaten when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies in the third contest of a four-game set. The right-hander has allowed one run or fewer in five of his seven starts while holding hitters to a collective .185 average.

Greinke is 22-1 against National League West teams since joining the Dodgers and aims to give the club its second straight victory after losing the series opener Thursday. Los Angeles shortstop Jimmy Rollins had a season-best four hits and homered for his 900th career regular-season RBI in Friday’s 6-4 victory. Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki departed Friday’s game was tightness in his left quadriceps and his availability for Saturday is uncertain. Tulowitzki has struggled with injuries since 2008 and only played in 91 games last season.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (0-2, 9.56 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (5-0, 1.52)

De La Rosa has not pitched more than five innings in any of his four starts and he has walked 12 batters in 16 innings. He issued six walks in his last turn when he gave up five runs and five hits in four innings while taking a no-decision against the Dodgers. De La Rosa is 5-10 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 career appearances (18 starts) against Los Angeles.

Greinke received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up one run and six hits in seven innings against Miami. He won his previous five outings and didn’t allow a run in three of them while giving up just 23 hits. Greinke defeated Colorado on April 18 when he gave up three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings and is 7-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 15 career appearances (14 starts) against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado CF Drew Stubbs is 11-for-26 against Greinke, while 1B Justin Morneau is just 10-for-47.

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez is batting .370 with three homers, six doubles and 14 RBIs in 46 career at-bats against De La Rosa.

3. Morneau (neck) could sit out for the third straight game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 13, Rockies 2