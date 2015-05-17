Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies have already ended an 11-game losing streak and avoided a series loss at a venue where few teams have enjoyed any level of success. The Rockies on Sunday attempt to become the first team to win a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers this season when the National League West rivals conclude a four-game set.

Colorado earned its first win in May in Thursday’s 5-4 triumph and rebounded from a loss Friday by ending Zack Greinke’s 10-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory Saturday. The last-place Rockies homered three times to back a sterling pitching effort from Jorge De La Rosa and avoided losing a series for the first time since splitting two games in a rain-shortened set with San Francisco on April 24 and 25. Los Angeles, which fell to a league-best 16-5 at home following Saturday’s setback, was unable to tie its franchise record of 11 straight home series victories. Even with losses in two of the first three games of this series, the NL West leaders have won nine of the last 11 meetings and 10 of the last 12 games at Dodger Stadium.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-4, 7.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (1-0, 1.59)

Since opening the season with seven scoreless innings at Milwaukee, Kendrick is 0-4 with a 9.27 ERA over his last six turns. The 30-year-old enjoyed his best outing since his Rockies’ debut Tuesday, however, permitting two runs over seven innings in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels. Kendrick coughed up six runs in 4 2/3 innings on the road versus the Dodgers in a loss on April 17 to fall to 5-7 with a 6.86 ERA in 14 career appearances (11 starts) against them.

Bolsinger has worked two nearly identical outings thus far, yielding one run on five hits and walking a pair over 5 2/3 innings each time – the last of which produced an 11-1 victory over Miami on Tuesday. The Chicago native, who did not throw any of his 87 pitches faster than 89 miles per hour, notched his second career win and first since defeating the Chicago Cubs on April 24, 2014. Bolsinger settled for a no-decision in his only other turn against Colorado, giving up four runs in five frames with Arizona last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado manager Walt Weiss returned to the dugout Saturday after missing two games because of an emergency appendectomy.

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who did not play Saturday, is two RBIs shy of becoming the 279th player in league history to reach 1,000 for his career.

3. The Rockies placed 1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck sprain) on the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday and recalled 2B Rafael Ynoa from Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 4