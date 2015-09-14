Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Adrian Gonzalez appears to be heating up again at just the right time for the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose magic number stands at 13 with 20 games remaining. Gonzalez looks to continue his strong play Monday as the Dodgers begin a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies, who have won three of their last four.

Gonzalez broke out of a lengthy slump by going 5-for-9 with a home run and two RBI in his last two games, and he’s batting .391 with a home run and 16 RBI in 12 games against the Rockies this season. The Dodgers, who lead San Francisco by 7 1/2 games in the National League West, could be without second baseman Jose Peraza for the series after the rookie left Sunday’s game against Arizona with a tight hamstring. Los Angeles is hosting a Colorado team that is 7-26 against left-handed starters and facing one of the best in Clayton Kershaw on Monday. “It’s been a challenge for us. We haven’t hit (lefties),” Rockies manager Walt Weiss told the Denver Post. “All kinds. Power guys, crafty guys. It’s all been a struggle. We need to solve it.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 5.17 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (13-6, 2.15)

Gray was denied his first major-league win last Tuesday despite holding San Diego scoreless over five innings. The 23-year-old rookie has yet to receive a decision in any of his seven starts, but he’s made a strong impression on Weiss. “He’s certainly shown the talent to be a top-flight guy in this league,” Weiss told the Denver Post. “It’s just the level of consistency with his secondary pitches (that needs to get better).”

Kershaw won his eighth consecutive decision last Tuesday by holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs while striking out eight over seven frames. The three-time Cy Young award winner has gone 8-0 with a 0.93 ERA while striking out 112 batters against nine walks over his last 11 starts. Nolan Arenado is 7-for-27 with a home run against Kershaw, who is 16-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 30 career starts against Colorado -- including 3-0 with a 3.91 ERA in four outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly told reporters RHP Mat Latos will pitch out of the bullpen for the rest of the season.

2. Colorado SS Jose Reyes is expected to be in the starting lineup Monday after missing the last four games due to a sore Achilles.

3. The Dodgers traded INF Darwin Barney to Toronto for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rockies 1