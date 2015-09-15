Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to extend both their winning streak and lead in the National League West when they host the division-rival Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Los Angeles maintained its 7 1/2-game advantage over second-place San Francisco by kicking off its 10-game homestand with a 4-1 triumph in Monday’s series opener.

Scott Schebler launched a two-run homer and rookie phenom Corey Seager continued his torrid start to his career by going 2-for-3 as the Dodgers recorded their third straight victory and 10th in 13 games this month. Seager has been living up to his hype since joining Los Angeles at the beginning of September, registering five multi-hit performances while notching at least one hit in nine of his 11 major-league contests. Carlos Gonzalez recorded two of Colorado’s five hits and drove in its lone run, leaving him two shy of reaching the 90-RBI plateau for the third time in his career and first since 2011 (92). The Rockies lost for the second time in five contests to fall to 4-4 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (5-8, 5.14 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (9-8, 3.36)

Rusin suffered his third loss in four starts on Wednesday as he was tagged for six runs and eight hits in only three innings at San Diego. The 28-year-old native of Detroit has surrendered 23 runs and 31 hits over 20 frames in four outings since tossing a five-hit shutout against the Padres on Aug. 16. Rusin lost his only career start versus Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2013, when he yielded four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Anderson will be starting for the first time since Sept. 6, when he allowed one run on four hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings before leaving with cramps in his left calf in a win at San Diego. The 27-year-old Texan has given up three runs or fewer in each of his last five outings, going 3-1 in that span. Anderson made both of his previous career starts against the Rockies earlier this season, yielding an unearned run over five innings of a win at Colorado on May 8 before settling for a no-decision after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 frames six days later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal’s single in the fourth inning on Monday ended his 0-for-36 drought.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado, who leads the NL with 110 RBIs, has hit safely in six of the first eight contests on his team’s 10-game trek.

3. Los Angeles INF/OF Jose Peraza may be done for the season due to a hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 3