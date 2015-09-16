FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Rockies at Dodgers
September 17, 2015

Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to secure their seventh consecutive series win when they host the National League West-rival Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game set. Los Angeles squandered the chance to extend its 7 1/2-game division lead over San Francisco when it came out on the short end of Tuesday’s 16-inning marathon against Colorado.

The Dodgers erased a deficit with two runs in the seventh frame and answered the Rockies in the 11th before having their three-game winning streak snapped. Justin Turner recorded three hits and an RBI while Corey Seager continued his superb first month in the majors by registering his sixth multi-hit performance in 12 games. Nolan Arenado led five Rockies with multiple hits by notching three, including a go-ahead homer in the 16th inning. The blast was his 39th of the season, tying him with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the NL lead, while helping Colorado improve to 5-4 on its 10-game road trip.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (9-6, 4.28 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (10-10, 3.81)

De La Rosa lasted only five innings in a no-decision at San Diego on Thursday, yielding three runs on six hits and three walks. It was the shortest outing for the

34-year-old Mexican since July 27, when he escaped Chicago with a no-decision after surrendering six runs to the Cubs in 3 2/3 frames. De La Rosa owns a 7-10 record and 5.43 ERA in 24 career games (20 starts) against the Dodgers but is 2-0 in three meetings this season, including a triumph at Los Angeles on May 16 in which he allowed just two hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

Wood is coming off a disastrous outing on Friday in which he was battered for eight runs - six earned - and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings of a loss at Arizona. The 24-year-old native of North Carolina had yielded a total of six runs in 24 1/3 frames over his previous four turns. Wood fell to 1-1 lifetime versus the Rockies on July 12, when he was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seager has been held without a hit only twice in his first dozen major-league contests.

2. Colorado LF Carlos Gonzalez, who has 37 homers, was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in Tuesday’s game.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick, who has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a strained left hamstring, will participate in running drills Wednesday and be re-evaluated afterward.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Rockies 2

