Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

One day after ending their four-game skid, the Colorado Rockies attempt to halt the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home winning streak and slow down Corey Seager on Monday as the National League West rivals begin a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Colorado avoided being swept in San Diego on Sunday, topping the Padres 10-3 for just its second win in seven road contests.

Carlos Gonzalez posted his second multi-homer performance of the season with a pair of blasts and Nolan Arenado belted his 18th shot to grab a share of the major-league lead. The Rockies will have their hands full with Seager, who recorded five home runs and seven RBIs during Los Angeles’ three-game sweep of Atlanta over the weekend. The 22-year-old, who leads the Dodgers with 14 blasts, has driven in 11 runs in his last six contests. Los Angeles will begin its first series of the post-Carl Crawford era as it parted ways with the veteran outfielder by designating him for assignment Sunday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-4, 2.99 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (1-2, 4.20)

Chatwood has been outstanding on the road this season, going 4-0 with a 0.53 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and .192 opponents’ batting average in five starts. The 26-year-old Californian has allowed a total of two earned runs and worked at least six innings in each outing away from home. Chatwood has posted a 3.68 ERA and thrown one complete game in eight career starts against Los Angeles but fell to 3-5 on April 23, when he yielded three runs in four frames.

Bolsinger allowed only two runs in five innings at Chicago on Wednesday but was tagged with the loss in his third start of the season. The 28-year-old Texan won his lone outing at home, topping Cincinnati on May 24 after giving up two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 frames. Bolsinger is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez has collected 16 RBIs over his last 10 games and posted eight multi-hit efforts in his past 13 contests.

2. Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson has scored a run in a career-high four straight contests.

3. Los Angeles recalled C/INF Austin Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Crawford on the roster.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Dodgers 3