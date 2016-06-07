Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies attempt to post three consecutive victories for the first time in three weeks when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Colorado has not won three in a row since a five-game streak from May 11-17 but is in line to do just that after following a 10-3 triumph at San Diego on Sunday with a 6-1 victory in Monday's opener as Tyler Chatwood allowed one run and one hit over eight innings to improve to 5-0 on the road.

Trevor Story's impressive rookie season continues as he belted his 16th home run in the win and is riding a six-game hitting streak. Howie Kendrick recorded the lone hit on Monday as Los Angeles had its seven-game home winning streak come to an end. Corey Seager was kept under control after belting five home runs in the Dodgers' three-game sweep of Atlanta over the weekend to raise his season total to a team-leading 14. Los Angeles aims to improve to 4-1 on its six-game homestand as it sends rookie Julio Urias to the mound against Colorado's Eddie Butler, who has yet to defeat the Dodgers in his career.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-3, 5.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-1, 9.39)

Butler will be making his third straight start and seventh overall this season after being pounded by Cincinnati on Thursday. The 25-year-old Virginian surrendered eight runs and 11 hits over four innings in the loss - his second in as many decisions since defeating the New York Mets on May 14. Butler has not fared well against Los Angeles, going 0-4 with a 7.04 ERA in five career starts.

Urias takes his third shot at his first major-league victory as he makes his Dodger Stadium debut. The 19-year-old Mexican was not treated kindly in his first trip to Wrigley Field as he was tagged for six runs - five earned - and eight hits over five innings of a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Urias lasted only 2 2/3 frames in his initial outing in the majors but escaped with a no-decision after yielding three runs on five hits and four walks against the Mets in New York on May 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon has reached base in 32 consecutive games.

2. Los Angeles RHP Casey Fien has retired 13 of the 15 batters he's faced - nine via strikeout - since being claimed off waivers from Minnesota on May 28.

3. Colorado activated LHP Boone Logan (shoulder) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned RHP Miguel Castro to Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rockies 3