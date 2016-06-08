Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Youth is being served in Los Angeles, where 25-year-old Trayce Thompson is quickly becoming a fixture in the Dodgers outfield. Along with 22-year-old shortstop Corey Seager and 19-year-old pitcher Julio Urias, Thompson is part of a promising young core for the Dodgers, who host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Thompson belted his second walk-off homer of the season Tuesday to give the Dodgers a 4-3 victory and help them pull within three games of first-place San Francisco in the National League West. “We started to see progress in 2015, over 2014, and he’s continued to take another step forward this year and it’s been great to watch,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told MLB.com. Los Angeles has gone 14-4 in its last 18 home games against the Rockies, who have fallen six games under .500 despite the play of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who leads the NL with 18 home runs. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has been a revelation with 16 home runs, but the rookie leads the majors with 85 strikeouts after adding four more on Tuesday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (1-4, 4.62 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (5-3, 2.84)

Rusin allowed four runs (three earned) over seven innings last Wednesday against San Diego and dropped his fourth straight decision. The 29-year-old is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in six starts this season while going 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA in five relief appearances. Adrian Gonzalez is 3-for-7 against Rusin, who is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in four career games (three starts) against Los Angeles.

Maeda won his second straight start Friday while holding Atlanta to two runs (one earned) on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. “Kenta has a lot of heart,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “He’s going to find a way to compete and give us a chance to win.” The 28-year-old has not allowed a home run in his last four starts and earned the victory against Colorado on April 23 at Coors Field, allowing three hits while striking out a season-high eight batters in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 14 home games.

2. Colorado reliever Adam Ottavino, who had Tommy John surgery last May, is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday.

3. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley is four runs shy of 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 3