Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers must survive without ace Clayton Kershaw for at least a few weeks after he was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday because of a lower-back injury. The Dodgers wasted no time filling his spot in the rotation by acquiring Bud Norris and the veteran right-hander gets the start Friday against the visiting Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game set.

Norris was picked up from Atlanta for a pair of minor leaguers after going 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six June appearances – five of them starts – and attempts to help Los Angeles win for the fourth time in five games. The Rockies have dropped two straight and allowed 63 runs in their last eight contests, but Colorado standouts Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado have also been hot with the bats. Arenado is riding a 12-game hitting streak and Gonzalez is 13-for-26 with three homers and 13 RBIs while hitting safely in seven straight. The Rockies also hope to get second baseman DJ LeMahieu (knee) and rookie shortstop Trevor Story (finger) back in the lineup soon.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (5-4, 6.47 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Bud Norris (3-7, 4.22)

De La Rosa has been a different pitcher since returning to the starting rotation, allowing four runs over 17 innings in three starts. The Mexico native has won four straight decisions overall, but owns a 10.69 ERA in four road starts this season. Adrian Gonzalez is 17-for-48 with three homers and 15 RBIs versus De La Rosa, who is 7-11 with a 5.22 ERA in 25 games (21 starts) against the Dodgers.

Norris has been outstanding since he returned to the rotation with the Braves, permitting seven runs in his last five starts across 29 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old Californian boasts 27 strikeouts and four walks over his last four starts, including seven scoreless frames Sunday against the New York Mets. Daniel Descalso is 8-for-21 with a homer, five doubles and a triple versus Norris, who is 2-1 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 games (five starts) against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds boasts two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in the last four games.

2. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is 22-for-53 during a 13-game hitting streak after belting a two-run homer in an 8-1 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

3. The teams have split six games this season, with the road team winning both series.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Dodgers 5