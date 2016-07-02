Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies hope to have two key players back in the lineup as they attempt to halt their three-game slide when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Rookie shortstop Trevor Story, who ranks second on the team in home runs (19) and third in RBIs (50), has not played since Tuesday due to a bruised right middle finger while second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who leads the club in triples (five) and stolen bases (seven) has made one pinch-hitting appearance since Sunday thanks to a bruised left knee.

The double-play combination's absence was noticeable on Friday as the Rockies managed only three hits in a 5-0 loss. The series-opening victory was the fourth in five overall contests for the Dodgers, who have won seven in a row at home. Corey Seager is wielding a hot bat as he enters Saturday with a 14-game hitting streak during which he has gone 24-for-57 (.421). Los Angeles lost Yasiel Puig to a left shoulder injury in the seventh inning on Friday, but the right fielder is expected to be in the lineup Saturday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (6-5, 5.84 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (6-3, 4.67)

Bettis remained unbeaten in his last four starts as he escaped with a no-decision against Arizona on Sunday after surrendering seven runs on 12 hits and three walks in five innings. The 27-year-old Texan has struggled keeping opponents off the scoreboard, allowing four or more runs in all but two of his 16 turns this season. Bettis has posted a 4.58 ERA in six career games (three starts) against Los Angeles but has yet to record a decision.

Kazmir's unbeaten streak reached nine starts Monday as he recorded a win at Pittsburgh despite yielding four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. The 32-year-old native of Houston, who hasn't lost since May 9 against the New York Mets, has served up only two home runs in his last seven outings. Kazmir has made two career starts versus Colorado, going 1-0 while yielding seven runs and 12 hits - four homers - over 11 frames (5.73 ERA).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (back) and LHP Jake McGee (knee) both appear ready to return to action.

2. Los Angeles placed LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) and OF Joc Pederson (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list, activated newly acquired RHP Bud Norris and purchased the contract of OF Will Venable from Triple-A Oklahoma City while designating RHP Layne Somsen for assignment.

3. Colorado LHP Chris Rusin (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 2