Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Colorado Rockies on Sunday for the finale of their three-game series. Los Angeles hopes to continue to receive strong pitching performances as it has allowed one run in the first two games of the set and a total of two over its last three overall contests.

Corey Seager continues to swing a hot bat as he is riding a 15-game hitting streak during which he has gone 25-for-61 (.410). Colorado will need more offense if it plans to avoid a fifth consecutive loss as it recorded only five hits in Saturday's setback. DJ LeMahieu returned to the starting lineup and went 2-for-4 after making just one pinch-hitting appearance since last Sunday due to a bruised left knee. The Rockies still are awaiting the return of rookie Trevor Story, who has yet to get back in the lineup from a bruised right middle finger.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (5-3, 4.83 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2015: 3-0, 5.87)

Gray allowed four runs for the second straight outing on Monday but came away with the win against Toronto as he gave up five hits (two homers) and struck out eight without issuing a walk. The 24-year-old native of Oklahoma has served up a total of nine home runs over his last seven starts after surrendering two in his first six turns this year. Gray escaped with a no-decision against the Dodgers in his season debut on April 22, when he gave up five runs and seven hits in five frames.

McCarthy will be making his first major-league appearance since April 25, 2015 due to Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old Californian made four starts in the minors this year in preparation for his return, going 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA. Prior to injuring his elbow, McCarthy won three of his four starts for Los Angeles despite posting a 5.87 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seager was named the National League Rookie of the Month for June on Saturday after hitting .343 with eight doubles and eight homers.

2. Colorado designated Yohan Flande for assignment and activated fellow LHP Jake McGee, who gave up two runs - one earned - on one hit and one walk while recording just one out on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig started and went 1-for-3 with an RBI after exiting Friday's contest with a left shoulder injury.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Dodgers 4