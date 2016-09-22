Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig was demoted to the minors just last month, but the Dodgers’ most polarizing player has homered four times since his return and appears primed to play a key role in the team's postseason run. Puig looks to continue building momentum Thursday as the Dodgers begin a four-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies, who have won four of their last six.

Puig homered and drove in three runs in Wednesday’s 9-3 win over San Francisco as the Dodgers took a six-game lead in the National League West and reduced their magic number to five with 10 games to play. Los Angeles is closing in on its fourth consecutive division title and will be monitoring the status of catcher Yasmani Grandal, who has missed three of the last five games with a sore right elbow that might explain his 13-for-73 slump. The series features two of the game's top young players in Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, who leads the NL in home runs (39) and RBI (128). “I’m just happy that I’m staying consistent,” Arenado told reporters. “After last year, a lot of people were questioning if I could do it again. I’m happy I’m able to put those questions to rest by having another good year.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (11-9, 4.13 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (0-2, 24.75)

Chatwood is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against San Diego on Friday when he allowed seven runs on eight hits over five innings at Coors Field. The California native has struggled at home this season but owns a 7-1 record and 1.77 ERA in 11 road starts. Chatwood is 4-6 with a 3.57 ERA in 10 career starts against Los Angeles, including 3-2 with a 1.36 ERA in five outings at Dodger Stadium.

Anderson is set to make his third start this season and first since he landed on the disabled list with a blister on his left index finger Aug. 20. The 28-year-old was encouraged after his last rehab appearance, when he allowed three hits and one run in five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League playoffs. Arenado is 5-for-10 with a home run against Anderson, who has gone 1-0 with a 4.43 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu has reached base in a career-high 37 straight games.

2. The Dodgers announced that LHP Scott Kazmir (neck, blister) will come off the disabled list to start Friday and LHP Clayton Kershaw will take the mound Saturday.

3. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon is 19-for-44 during his 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 5