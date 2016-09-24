Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw looks to win for the first time since he returned from a back injury when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The left-hander didn't allow an earned run in either of his last two outings and has 17 strikeouts against just one walk in three starts since missing nearly 2 1/2 months.

Kershaw will be striving to help the Dodgers move closer to the National League West title after Friday's 5-2 victory increased their lead to seven games over the San Francisco Giants and reduced their magic number to two. Los Angeles catcher Yasmani Grandal contributed a two-run single Friday and is 5-for-7 with two homers and five RBIs in the series. Colorado (73-81) is one loss away from clinching its sixth straight losing season and the future of fourth-year manager Walt Weiss is tenuous at best with his contract about to expire. "We both have to make sure there's still a fit here, that's all," Weiss, who has a 281-359 record, told reporters. "I want to make sure it's still a fit for me, and I'm sure the team wants to feel the same."

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (13-7, 4.79 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (11-3, 1.73)

Bettis is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA over his past four starts in a strong finish to the campaign. One of the outings was a two-hitter against San Francisco on Sept. 5 for his first big-league shutout. Bettis is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the Dodgers and has struggled against Carlos Ruiz (5-for-8).

Kershaw always has fared well against the Rockies as he is 17-5 with a 3.20 ERA — including a no-hitter — in 31 career starts. He has quieted Colorado star Carlos Gonzalez (7-for-36, two homers) while being roughed up by Gerardo Parra (10-for-27). Kershaw is 7-1 with a 1.19 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and .154 batting average against in nine home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado belted his NL-leading 40th homer of the season Friday — the second 40-homer campaign of his career — and increased his major league-leading RBI count to 129.

2. Los Angeles LHP Scott Kazmir (chest and rib spasms) departed after one inning Friday in his first outing since Aug. 22 due to neck issues.

3. Colorado 2B DJ LaMahieu had his streak of 38 consecutive games reaching base halted Friday but still leads the NL in hitting (.349) with Washington's Daniel Murphy (.347) in close pursuit.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Rockies 1