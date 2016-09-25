Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can secure their fourth consecutive National League West title and 15th overall with a victory Sunday as they attempt to complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles reduced its magic number for clinching the division crown to one with a 14-1 rout Saturday and has outscored Colorado 26-7 over the first three games of the series.

Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBIs and three runs scored while Justin Turner also collected three hits and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who will face NL East champion Washington in the NL Division Series once they wrap up the West. Sunday's contest will be the last at home during the regular season for Los Angeles, which is 5-1 on its seven-game homestand and 52-28 overall at Dodger Stadium. Second baseman Pat Valaika provided the only run for Colorado on Saturday with his first career homer in his first major-league start. The Rockies have lost six consecutive games on the road and five of their last six overall as they are firmly entrenched in third place in the NL West.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (5-6, 3.58 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-2, 3.63)

Anderson has struggled of late, surrendering 11 runs and 17 hits in 11 1/3 innings over his last two starts — including a loss to St. Louis on Monday. The 26-year-old from Las Vegas has posted just one victory in his last eight outings — a superb effort against Los Angeles on Aug. 31 in which he scattered six hits over 6 1/3 scoreless frames. Anderson also defeated the Dodgers on Aug. 3, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings.

McCarthy returns from a stint on the disabled list because of stiffness in his right hip to make his first start since Aug. 13 in place of Rich Hill, who has been scratched because of concerns about a blister. The 33-year-old McCarthy won his first two turns of the season before going 0-2 over his last six but hasn't allowed more than three runs in an outing, although he has worked six or more frames only twice. He fell to 2-3 with a 4.74 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies on Aug. 2 when he yielded three runs (two earned) and three hits in three innings at Colorado after scattering two hits over five scoreless frames in a victory versus the division rivals in his season debut July 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado needs one RBI to match the career high of 130 he set last season and two home runs to equal his personal-best total of 42 — also acheived in 2015.

2. Turner has gone 5-for-6 over the last two games after being held without a hit in the series opener.

3. Colorado has allowed the opposition to reach double digits in runs in four of its last six road games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 3