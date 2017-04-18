Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies are trying to assert themselves as National League West contenders and can take another step in that direction when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for the opener of a two-game series. The Rockies have ridden a hot bullpen to a 9-5 start and are tied for first place with Arizona - two games ahead of the Dodgers.

Free-agent signee Greg Holland has overcome Tommy John surgery to recover his past form as a shut-down closer, as the former Kansas City star has converted all seven of his save opportunities for the Rockies. Holland's presence has helped the bullpen post a 2.68 ERA while limiting opposing batters to a .194 average after the relievers combined for 28 blown saves in 2016. The Dodgers dropped a 4-2 decision to the Diamondbacks on Monday to split a four-game series, scoring 15 runs in the victories and three in the defeats. Corey Seager is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in his last two games after hitting safely in the previous six contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (1-1, 5.91 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2, 5.79)

Freeland won his major-league debut on April 7, when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings against the Dodgers. Things didn't go so well in his second start as he was roughed up for six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 frames by San Diego on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, had his sharp spring performance and the situations of Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) and Chris Rusin (oblique) create the opportunity for him to win a spot in the rotation.

Ryu failed to make it out of the fifth inning in both of his starts and has served up three homers in the outings. The 30-year-old lost to Freeland in his first turn of the season after giving up two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Ryu is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA in six career starts against Colorado and has struggled with Charlie Blackmon (5-for-12, two walks).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies took two of three from the visiting Dodgers earlier this month.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado batted just .189 with 15 strikeouts in 37 at-bats at Dodger Stadium last season, but two of his seven hits were homers.

3. Los Angeles placed LHP Rich Hill (blister) on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season and recalled INF Rob Segedin from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 5