April 20, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Clayton Kershaw, who had a 10-game winning streak against Colorado halted earlier this month, attempts to start a new stretch of success when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Rockies for the finale of their two-game series on Wednesday. Kershaw served up three homers on April 8 in a 4-2 loss - his first setback against Colorado since July 12, 2013.

Kershaw yielded back-to-back homers for the first time in his career - to Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra - and gave up three blasts for just the third time ever in the defeat. He is 18-6 with a 3.17 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 33 career starts against the Rockies. Colorado's Nolan Arenado, who also went deep against Kershaw, was 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Dodgers. The Rockies have won three straight games while Los Angeles has dropped three consecutive contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), SportsNet LA, KTLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (1-2, 8.59 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.53)

Anderson has lost back-to-back decisions, including one against the Dodgers on April 9. The 27-year-old gave up five runs and five hits while issuing four walks over five innings in the setback after going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two outings versus Los Angeles last year. Anderson has been torched by Justin Turner (7-for-12, one homer) and also struggles with Corey Seager (4-for-12, one homer).

Kershaw has recorded 22 strikeouts against just one walk over his first three outings while limiting batters to a .179 average. He is coming off a strong outing against Atlanta in which he allowed one run and four hits over 8 1/3 innings. Kershaw typically shuts down Carlos Gonzalez (7-for-36, 17 strikeouts) but has difficulties against Arenado (12-for-36, two homers, three doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Logan Forsythe (bruised right big toe) departed Tuesday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Colorado SS Trevor Story homered on Tuesday but is just 3-for-38 with 18 strikeouts over his last 12 contests.

3. Seager is 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

