The streaking Los Angeles Dodgers have won eight straight games and 14 of their last 15, but they received a scare Friday as star shortstop Corey Seager exited the contest in the second inning with a right hamstring cramp. Seager figures to be out of the lineup Saturday as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies, who have dropped three in a row.

Seager is listed as day-to-day after going 2-for-2 with two runs scored in Friday’s 6-1 victory, which gave the Dodgers a major league-best record of 22-6 since May 25. Justin Turner contributed three hits in the win and has recorded at least one in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .469 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over that stretch. While the Dodgers are surging, the Rockies were outscored 26-8 in back-to-back losses to Arizona before opening their nine-game road trip with a thud on Friday. DJ LeMahieu, Nolan Arenado, Mark Reynolds and Ian Desmond were a combined 0-for-14 for the Rockies, while Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the lineup with a sore right shoulder but hopes to return this weekend.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61)

Chatwood has been decidedly better away from Coors Field this season, going 4-3 with a 2.41 ERA in eight road starts while posting a 6.39 ERA in seven home outings. The 27-year-old settled for a no-decision Sunday despite holding San Francisco to two runs over six frames. Turner is 2-for-13 against Chatwood, who allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against Los Angeles on May 12 and has gone 4-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 12 career turns versus the Dodgers.

Kershaw recorded the win Monday against the New York Mets despite surrendering six runs - and a career-high four homers - over 6 1/3 innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has allowed a career-high 17 homers but has registered a stellar 115 strikeouts against 17 walks over 103 1/3 frames. Kershaw has gone 20-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 35 career starts against Colorado while limiting Desmond to four hits in 32 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LHP Julio Urias will undergo surgery to repair the left anterior capsule in his pitching shoulder and will miss the next 12-14 months.

2. Arenado’s 15 career homers against the Dodgers are tied for sixth-most among active players.

3. The Dodgers placed Chris Hatcher (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 2