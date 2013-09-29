Rockies 2, Dodgers 1: Todd Helton went 1-for-4 with a walk in the final game of his decorated 17-year-career in visiting Colorado’s victory.

Helton, who wore No. 17, finished with a .316 career batting average and as the Rockies’ all-time leader in several categories - including home runs, RBIs, runs scored and average. He received a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd before and after his last at-bat - a swinging strikeout against Kenley Jansen.

Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer went 1-for-5 to finish with a .331 average and won the National League batting title by 10 points over Atlanta’s Chris Johnson. Troy Tulowitzki and Charlie Blackmon drove in runs for the Rockies (74-88), who claimed their first season series over Los Angeles (10-9) since 1999.

Jeff Francis (3-5), likely playing his final game in a Colorado uniform, allowed one run and three hits in five innings and also doubled. Three relievers bridged the gap to Rex Brothers, who struck out Tim Federowicz and Skip Schumaker with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth to preserve his 19th save in 21 chances.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (14-8) yielded two runs and eight hits in four innings before giving way to Ricky Nolasco, who worked one frame for the Dodgers (92-70). Either could pitch Game 3 of their NL Division Series, which begins Thursday in Atlanta.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Helton, who took out the lineup card prior to the game, is one of two players in major-league history with at least 2,500 hits (2,519), 550 doubles (592), 350 home runs (369) and better than a .315 batting average. Hall of Famer Stan Musial (3,630 hits - 1,815 at home and on the road, 725 doubles, 475 homers, .331 average) is the other. ... Cuddyer became the sixth Rockies player to win a batting title, joining Larry Walker (three times), Andres Galarraga, Helton, Matt Holliday and Carlos Gonzalez. ... Ryu lost three of his last four starts at Dodger Stadium, where Game 3 of the NLDS will be played.