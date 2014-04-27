(Updated: CORRECTS Blackmon at-bats and batting average in notes)

Rockies 6, Dodgers 1: Josh Rutledge belted a three-run homer and Brandon Barnes had three hits and three RBIs as visiting Colorado defeated Los Angeles to take the rubber match of a three-game series.

Nolan Arenado recorded two hits while Charlie Blackmon and Justin Morneau each had a single and a double for the Rockies, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Jorge De La Rosa (2-3) allowed one run and four hits to beat the Dodgers for the third straight time after dropping his first eight decisions against them.

Adrian Gonzalez had an RBI single for Los Angeles, which finished its homestand 4-6 and managed only four hits after the second inning – eight overall. Starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2) gave up six runs on nine hits over five innings as the Dodgers remained one shy of 10,000 victories in franchise history.

Dee Gordon reached on a bunt single, was sacrificed to second, stole third and scored on a two-out single by Gonzalez for a 1-0 lead in the first. The Rockies answered with a pair in the second on Barnes’ two-out, two-run single after a hit batsman and base hits by Arenado and De La Rosa loaded the bases.

Blackmon doubled to lead off the fifth, moved to third on an error and scored when Barnes got into a rundown trying to steal second base. Colorado broke it open in the sixth as Morneau led off with a double, Arenado singled and both trotted home on Rutledge’s first blast of the season to left field for a 6-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arenado extended his hitting streak to 17 games - the longest active streak in the major leagues - with a single in the second inning. … Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez missed the game and is day-to-day with a bruised right thumb while the Dodgers recalled INF Carlos Triunfel and optioned RHP Jose Dominguez to Triple-A Albuquerque. … Blackmon is 12-for-31 over his last eight games with 13 runs scored and is batting .402 overall – tops in the majors.