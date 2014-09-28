(Updated: CORRECTS “three times” to “twice” in notes)

Dodgers 10, Rockies 5: Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run homer and Zack Greinke tuned up for the playoffs by winning his career-high 17th game as National League West champion Los Angeles defeated visiting Colorado.

Roger Bernadina added a three-run blast and drove in four runs, Matt Kemp hit a two-run shot and Gonzalez, who finished with a major league-most 116 RBIs, also doubled and scored before departing after three innings. Greinke (17-8), who is scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NL Division Series against Central champion St. Louis on Saturday, yielded one run and four hits while striking out six in five innings to finish 12-0 against the NL West this season.

Rafael Ynoa recorded a three-run double, Josh Rutledge had three hits and drove in a run and Wilin Rosario homered for the Rockies, who lost 39 of their final 45 road games and finished a major league-worst 21-60 away from home. Christian Bergman (3-5) allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez delivered a two-base hit to left-center with two out in the first and Kemp followed by belting a 2-2 pitch out to left for his 25th home run of the season. Darwin Barney led off the third with a single and, after Yasiel Puig reached on an error, Gonzalez blasted an 0-1 offering over the wall in right for his 27th homer.

Los Angeles recorded three consecutive singles with one out in the sixth - capped by Barney’s RBI hit - before Bernardina belted his first home run in a Dodgers’ uniform deep into the Rockies bullpen in right to give Los Angeles a 9-1 lead. Colorado’s Justin Morneau, who clinched his first batting title with a .319 average when Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison went 0-for-4 to finish .315, made his first appearance since Friday by grounding out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe served as manager for the day, donning a Don Mattingly jersey before switching to a Tommy Lasorda one, and was assisted by acting bench coach Hanley Ramirez and pitching coach Clayton Kershaw. ... Morneau became the second consecutive Rockie to win a batting title - and seventh overall - after teammate Michael Cuddyer hit .331 last season. ... Greinke won 16 games twice, including last year.