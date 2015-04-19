Dodgers 7, Rockies 0

LOS ANGELES -- Right-hander Brandon McCarthy pitched six shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-0 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in front of 44,666 at Dodger Stadium.

McCarthy (2-0) retired 11 of 12 hitters, including seven in a row, between the second and fifth innings. He struck out six Rockies in his six innings while conceding just three hits and two walks. Left-hander Adam Liberatore and right-hander Juan Nicasio combined to allow just one hit and one walk in three innings of relief as they struck out three.

Third baseman Justin Turner tied a career high with four hits, three of them doubles. Turner went 4-for-5 and drove in a run to lead the Dodgers’ 14-hit attack. Left fielder Scott Van Slyke drove in three runs while going 3-for-4 with two doubles, as Los Angeles won its seventh consecutive game.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning against right-hander Eddie Butler (1-1). Second baseman Howie Kendrick lined a single to center field to start the inning, then scored one out later on Van Slyke’s double to left-center field. Center fielder Joc Pederson followed with another double down the left-field line to bring Van Slyke home.

Los Angeles had a chance to increase its advantage when it loaded the bases in the fifth. Catcher A.J. Ellis blooped a single down the right-field line for his first hit of the season. After shortstop Jimmy Rollins walked, Turner lined a single to left field with two out.

However, Butler induced first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to pop out behind the plate. Butler threw only fastballs ranging between 89-97 mph to Gonzalez.

The Rockies put the potential tying runs on base with nobody out in the top of the sixth. Pinch-hitter Rafael Ynoa began the inning with a walk, then went to third base when center fielder Charlie Blackmon lined a single to left.

But McCarthy made right fielder Carlos Gonzalez pop out to Rollins, then induced shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to hit into a double play.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Dodgers sent nine batters to the plate to score five runs on five hits and a walk. Kendrick and Pederson hit solo home runs, with Van Slyke adding a two-run drive.

Butler allowed two runs, six hits and a walk during his five innings while striking out four.

NOTES: Colorado 2B D.J. LeMahieu did not start but replaced SS Troy Tulowitzki in the eighth inning. LeMahieu owns the major league’s second-highest batting average, .463 (19-for-41). ... Rockies C Nick Hundley received the day off. ... Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig did not make Sunday’s starting lineup. Puig played all nine innings in Saturday night’s 6-3 win over the Rockies but limped during the game. The Cuban outfielder missed the three previous games because of a tight left hamstring. ... Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford missed his second consecutive game because of a stomach infection.