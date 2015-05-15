Rockies 5, Dodgers 4

LOS ANGELES -- Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rain-delayed game Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Rafael Betancourt (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to get the win that ended the Rockies’ 11-game losing streak, two shy of the team record.

The Dodgers held 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth when catcher Nick Hundley led off by hitting a sinking line drive to short center field for a single against right-hander Yimi Garcia (2-1). One out later, center fielder Drew Stubbs added a single, but left fielder Charlie Blackmon then struck out.

With the Rockies one out away from defeat, Gonzalez sent Garcia’s low fastball on a 2-1 count into the right field stands for his third home run of the season.

Los Angeles brought the potential winning run to the plate with two out in the bottom of the ninth when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez walked and was replaced by pinch runner Enrique Hernandez. However, closer John Axford struck out left fielder Scott Van Slyke to earn his fourth save.

Dodgers left-hander Brett Anderson amassed a season-best eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Anderson allowed five hits while issuing only one walk, matching season lows in both categories, conceded two runs and retired 12 of 14 batters between the second and sixth innings.

The Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning against right-hander Chad Bettis. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins doubled to right field with one out. Second baseman Howie Kendrick followed with a line-drive single to center field. Both came home when Gonzalez lined another double to right field.

Colorado narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second when first baseman Wilin Rosario hit his second home run of the season into the right field stands.

Anderson’s third career hit enabled Los Angeles to extend the margin to 3-1 in the bottom of the second. After right fielder Andre Ethier hit a lead-off double down the right-field line, Anderson followed one out later with a run-scoring double into left-center field. All three of Anderson’s hits are doubles.

The Dodgers added a run in the fifth. Gonzalez walked with two out, took second base when Van Slyke hit a slow roller down the third-base line for a single and came home on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s single.

The Rockies brought the potential tying run to the plate in the sixth when Gonzalez walked to start the inning, took second on shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s groundout and moved to third on Arenado’s infield single. But play was suspended with Rosario at bat for 1 hour, 25 minutes because of rain.

When play resumed, Gonzalez scored when Rollins bobbled Rosario’s ground ball for an error.

NOTES: Bench coach Tom Runnells managed the Rockies for the second consecutive game after manager Walt Weiss underwent an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau did not make Thursday night’s lineup. Morneau left Wednesday night’s game in the eighth inning because of dizziness. 1B Wilin Rosario replaced Morneau. ... The Rockies placed RHP Brooks Brown on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 4, with an inflamed right shoulder. Colorado also transferred RHP Adam Ottavino to the 60-day disabled list, optioned INF Rafael Ynoa to Triple-A Albuquerque and selected LHP Yohan Flande from Double-A New Britain. ... Los Angeles placed RHP Pedro Baez on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right pectoral muscle and recalled LHP Daniel Coulombe from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Baez sustained the injury Wednesday night while pitching in the eighth inning.