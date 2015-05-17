Dodgers 1, Rockies 0

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ bats were not exactly sizzling on Sunday, but then again, they didn’t need them to be.

In a game that featured three hits per team, the Dodgers made a fourth-inning RBI single by Yasmani Grandal stand up as they eked out a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies (13-21) in front of a Dodger Stadium matinee crowd of 44,990.

Dodgers right-hander Mike Bolsinger (2-0) put in a strong effort, allowing three hits over six innings while striking out six and walking two before yielding to a trio of relievers. Kyle Kendrick (1-5) was the hard-luck loser, giving up one run on five hits and five walks over seven.

With the victory, the Dodgers (24-13) scratched out a split of the four-game series and halted Colorado’s two-game win streak.

Neither team got a runner into scoring position over the first three innings, as both starters got off to solid starts.

In the bottom of the second, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner singled for the game’s first hit, but was thrown out at second in a laser of a throw by catcher Todd Hundley. The Dodgers called for a review, but the ruling stood

Los Angeles used a two-out rally to score the game’s only run in the fourth inning. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who had Saturday night off, ripped a single to right-center field. Turner drew a five-pitch walk, then catcher Grandal stroked a single to left field on a full count, plating Gonzalez.

The Rockies answered with their most serious threat of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Hundley led off the inning with a base hit up the middle. Shortstop Daniel Descalso roped a one-out single to right field, his sixth hit in eight at-bats, to move Hundley to third.

But Bolsinger struck out Kendrick and left fielder Charlie Blackmon to get out of the jam. Blackmon was then ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire.

The Dodgers, who stranded six, accounted for half of those numbers in the sixth, when they loaded the bases on three walks. But Andre Ethier popped up while first-pitch swinging to end the threat.

From there, the Rockies’ bats were largely silent. While the Dodgers’ bullpen blew Friday night’s game in a 5-4 loss, they were airtight Sunday. Yimi Garcia had two strikeouts in a hitless seventh; Chris Hatcher repeated Garcia’s feat in the eighth, and Kanley Jansen closed things out by retiring the side on 12 pitches for the save.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez returned to his customary cleanup position Sunday after he, and the rest of the lineup’s lefties, sat against LHP Jorge de la Rosa on Saturday. Likewise, CF Joc Pederson returned to the leadoff spot. Gonzalez entered the day needing two RBIs to become the 12th active player with 1,000 on his career. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickinson was out of the lineup Sunday after leaving the game in the third inning of Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Dodgers. Dickinson, who suffered from plantar fasciitis on and off since spring training, pulled up lame chasing after a deep fly ball. CF Charlie Blackman shifted over to left for Sunday’s game, while Drew Stubbs got the nod in center. ... Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki was out of the starting lineup a second straight day Sunday after leaving Friday’s game with left quad stiffness. ... Colorado’s Rafael Ynoa got the nod at second base for the Rockies on Sunday, with Nick Hundley resuming duties behind the plate after a night off Saturday. .... The Dodgers’ back-to-back losses on Friday and Saturday put them and 1-2 in their four-game series with the Rockies and ensured an end to their streak of 10 straight home series won, one shy of a franchise mark reached twice in Brooklyn.