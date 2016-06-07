Chatwood shines in homecoming as Rockies beats Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Local product Tyler Chatwood effectively silenced the Los Angeles Dodgers' bats, pitching the Colorado Rockies to a 6-1 win over the Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Chatwood (7-4), who grew up in the Redlands -- a suburb of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire region, and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, limited the Dodgers to one earned run on one hit in eight innings, walking four and striking out five. It was Chatwood's fifth straight road win and he's still undefeated away from Coors Field.

Rookie Trevor Story broke the game open with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Despite his struggles as of late, Story still made it a little harder for the Dodgers' Corey Seager to catch up to him in the rookie home run race, belting his 16th of the season.

Seager was one inning shy of his second career complete game and his first since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, but the Rockies went to the bullpen in the ninth and Gonzalez German retired the side in order.

Mike Bolsinger (1-3) took the loss in 5 1/3 innings. In his second straight loss, Bolsinger allowed six earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out five.

Bolsinger struggled to get through the order the third time around. Down 2-1 going into the sixt, Bolsinger walked leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon, who then advanced on the sacrifice bunt by DJ LeMahieu. Nolan Arenado singled to center field and advanced to second on the throw from Trayce Thompson and Blackmon scored.

Bolsinger intentionally walked Carlos Gonzalez to get to Story, who had been struggling as of late. But Story sent the 1-0 curveball deep into the stands in center to give the Rockies a 6-1 lead. Adam Libertore then relieved Bolsinger.

The Rockies got on the board first when Gerardo Parra hit a solo home run off of Bolsinger in the second inning, his fifth of the season.

The Dodgers tied it in the bottom of the second when Adrian Gonzalez scored on a force out. The game remained tied until the top of the fifth, when Nick Hundley singled home Mark Reynolds to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: The Dodgers signed RHP Nick Tepesch to a minor league deal on Monday. Tepesch opted out of his contract with the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Hours after the signing, he was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a start against his former team, Triple-A Round Rock Express. Tepesch owns a 4.56 ERA in 219 major league innings, all with Texas. Tepesch pitched in 42 games for the Rangers over the 2013 and 2014 seasons before being non-tendered by the Rangers in the offseason. ... LHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John) pitched in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Monday. He will begin a rehab assignment within the next week. ... Dodgers 3B Justin Turner moved up to the leadoff spot in order to keep OF Trayce Thomspon in the No. 3 spot. ... OF Yasiel Puig is currently on the disabled list with a hamstring strain but he made an appearance at Dodger Stadium on Monday to catch the ceremonial first pitch thrown by Jared Goff, who was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Rams last month. ... Rockies RHP Miguel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday in order to make room for LHP Boone Logan. Logan, who ended a DL stint for shoulder inflammation, rejoined the Rockies bullpen as a left-handed specialist.