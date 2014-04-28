Rockies roll over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss believes Jorge De La Rosa is among the best when he’s on his game.

“(He‘s) pitching like he did a year ago (when) I thought he was one of the better pitchers in the National League,” Weiss said. “Last couple of times there were some good signs. Today, that was the De La Rosa we watched all year last year.”

With Josh Rutledge delivering a three-run homer, De La Rosa and the Rockies rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday before a sellout crowd of 52,359 at Dodger Stadium.

The Rockies (14-12) took two of three in the series with the Dodgers (14-12) and pulled into a second-place tie again in the National League West. They also prevented the Dodgers from becoming only the fourth Major League Baseball franchise to capture 10,000 wins. The Giants, Braves and Cubs are the others.

De La Rosa (2-3) limited the Dodgers to a run on four hits in seven innings. De La Rosa, who retired 10 in a row and 14 of the last 16 batters he faced, struck out three and walked two on 102 pitches (60 strikes).

“He was efficient,” Weiss said. “Change-up was really good today. His two-seam fastball was good, commanded it well. Then he used the cutter. Cutter, two-seamer and a change-up that allowed him to get through the lineup multiple times.”

De La Rosa said the outing was his best this season.

“Everything was working really good today,” De La Rosa said. “It was relaxing, particularly when you get that kind of run support.”

The Rockies knocked around Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2), tagging him for six runs and nine hits in five innings. For Ryu, it seems to be a case of feast or famine. On the road, he has thrown 26 scoreless innings, while at home he has a 9.69 ERA in three starts, two of them losses. Ryu has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 13 innings at Dodger Stadium.

“He had the one (bad) outing and we didn’t help against San Francisco,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, referring to the 8-4 home-opening loss to the Giants on April 4. “Other than that, he had been pretty sharp.”

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s RBI single with two outs in the first gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead, but it was all Colorado after that.

Right fielder Brandon Barnes hit a two-run single with two outs in the second to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead. He drove in third baseman Nolan Arenado, who extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single, and De La Rosa, who singled and moved to second on an error.

Blackmon led off the fifth with a double, advanced to third on an error by Ryu and scored after Barnes was caught stealing.

Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau led off the sixth inning with a double to increase his hitting streak to 11 games. After Arenado followed with a single, Rutledge crushed an 0-1 pitch from Ryu and deposited it in the left-field bleachers for a 6-1 Colorado lead.

Arenado had a strong series against the Dodgers. For the second game in a row, the third baseman delivered a defensive gem, robbing Dodgers left fielder Scott Van Slyke of extra bases in the second inning.

“I told him that was one of his top three, and that’s saying something because there’s a collection,” Weiss said. “I’ve said it all year, he’s as good as I’ve seen. He’s changed several games with his defense.”

NOTES: Dodgers CF Matt Kemp found himself dragged into the swirling controversy surrounding the racist statements allegedly made by Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Kemp is mentioned in a taped phone conversation supposedly between Sterling and his mistress V. Stiviano regarding a photo with Kemp the woman posted on Instagram, according to audio posted on the website Deadspin.com. Kemp said he was shocked to see his name mentioned. ... Dodgers INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. To make room, the club sent RHP Jose Dominguez to Albuquerque. ... The Rockies are the only major league club to have four players record hitting streaks of 10 or more games this season. ... Colorado travels to Phoenix for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Monday. ... The Dodgers open a nine-game road trip on Tuesday, when they start a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins.