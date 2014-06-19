Dodgers’ Kershaw nearly perfect in no-hitter vs. Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw delivered the line of the night, but Josh Beckett had a classic one, too.

“Beckett was kidding around when he threw his (no-hitter) and said, ‘Someday I’ll teach you how to do that,'” Kershaw said.

Kershaw tossed his first career no-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Colorado Rockies 8-0 Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw (7-2) struck out a career-high 15 and issued no walks in his 107-pitch masterpiece. He faced one batter over the minimum, due to a seventh-inning error.

“You don’t really ever think about getting to do something like that,” said Kershaw, who completed the 12th no-hitter in Los Angeles Dodgers history and the franchise’s 22nd overall. “You always think about winning a World Series or being a part of that. As far as individual stuff goes, though, this ranks up there. Pretty cool.”

The left-hander fanned left fielder Corey Dickerson for the final out and was mobbed by his teammates. It was the second no-no by a Dodgers pitcher this season. Beckett threw one to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on May 25.

Two Dodgers pitchers recorded no-hitters in the same season for the second time in club history. Carl Erksine (vs. the New York Giants) and Sal Maglie (vs. the Philadelphia Phillies) accomplished the feat in 1956.

Kershaw had a perfect game until the first batter of the seventh inning. Dickerson reached on a two-base error by shortstop Hanley Ramirez, whose errant throw to Adrian Gonzalez was beyond the first baseman’s reach. Ramirez, who left Tuesday’s win over the Rockies with a bruised ring finger on his throwing hand, didn’t return for the eighth inning, with Carlos Triunfel replacing him.

“In that situation, you don’t want anything (to happen) because you want to save the pitcher,” Ramirez said. “He’s got a perfect game going, so you try to do your best.”

Kershaw, though, got a boost later in the inning when third baseman Miguel Rojas fielded a grounder by Troy Tulowitzki behind the third base bag and made a strong throw to retire the Rockies shortstop.

“That was huge for me,” said Kershaw, who allowed just two balls to leave the infield.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was overjoyed because of the type of person and player Kershaw is.

“He’s a guy who really deserves,” Mattingly said. “I think our players would back that up, too, because they have so much respect for his work. I think you like seeing good things happen to good people, and this guy works his butt off. He deserves everything he gets.”

Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he was surprised the 2011 and 2013 National League Cy Young Award winner never threw a no-hitter before.

“Probably a lot of times he takes the mound, he looks like he’s got no-hit stuff. That certainly was the case tonight,” Weiss said. “To do it for nine innings is difficult to do, but he was dominant. You never want to be on this end of it, but the respect for Kershaw ... he’s a first-class guy (and) handles himself so well.”

Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa (6-6) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, getting tagged for eight runs (seven earned) on six hits with five walks and a strikeout. The Rockies (34-38) are 3-12 in games De La Rosa starts against the Dodgers.

Rojas had three RBIs, and Los Angeles center fielder Matt Kemp and Gonzalez drove in two runs apiece.

In the first inning, Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon reached on a walk, stole second and advanced to third when De La Rosa mailed a pickoff attempt into center field. Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead when right fielder Yasiel Puig’s sacrifice fly knocked in Gordon.

Kemp’s RBI single drove home Ramirez for a 2-0 advantage with two outs in the first.

Los Angeles (40-34) blew the contest open in the third with five runs. Gonzalez smacked an RBI double to left that scored Puig. Kemp, who entered the game hitting .419 against De La Rosa, doubled home Gonzalez for a 4-0 cushion.

After back-to-back walks to center fielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher A.J. Ellis, Rojas delivered a bases-clearing double for a 7-0 lead.

Gonzalez’s RBI single in the fourth increased the margin to 8-0.

NOTES: The last team to pitch two no-hitters in a season was the Seattle Mariners, who did it two years ago. RHP Kevin Millwood and five relievers beat the Dodgers on June 8, 2012, and RHP Felix Hernandez threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. ... A crowd of 46,069 witnessed LHP Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe will make a rehab start as a designated hitter Thursday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Uribe has missed 28 games with a right hamstring strain. ... Colorado 1B Justin Morneau and OF Charlie Blackmon did not play. Manager Walt Weiss rested both players. ... The Dodgers are off Thursday before beginning a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres on Friday. ... The Rockies also have an off day Thursday before kicking off a three-game set at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.