Dodgers pull out 12-inning win

LOS ANGELES -- What a difference 10 days can make.

A wild pitch by reliever Franklin Morales allowed first baseman Scott Van Slyke to score the winning run in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-5 decision over the Colorado Rockies in 12 innings before 46,631 fans at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez homered for the Dodgers (93-68), who claimed their fourth straight win and dealt the Rockies (66-95) a third consecutive defeat.

Carlos Frias (1-1) struck out five in three scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers. For Frias, who posted his first major league victory, the end result was a complete turnaround from his last outing against the Rockies, who tagged him for eight runs and 10 hits in two-thirds of an inning in Colorado on Sept. 17.

”My concentration was different,“ said Frias, who might have sealed a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster with his performance. ”I was ready mentally. On this level, you have to be ready every day to pitch. Just got to be ready.

“I feel very comfortable (in Dodger Stadium). I know the pitch is going to work here. My location was good. The location was the difference.”

Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis was impressed Frias bounced back from his dreadful start at Coors Field.

“Carlos Frias was amazing,” Ellis said.

Morales (6-9) gave up a run and a hit in one-third of an inning.

Pinch-hitter Ben Paulsen drove the first pitch from Dodgers reliever Paco Rodriguez into the right-field bleachers for a solo shot to tie the score at 5 in the ninth inning. It was Paulsen’s second homer in as many nights.

“He’s made quite an impresssion,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Good hitter. Really pretty swing. He’s done a nice job.”

An RBI single by second baseman Charlie Culberson in the sixth inning and a solo homer by catcher Michael McKenry to lead off the eighth closed the gap to 5-4 before Paulsen tied it in the ninth.

Gonzalez drilled a solo home run to the back of the visitor’s bullpen in right field for a 1-0 Dodgers lead with two outs in the first inning. It was Gonzalez’s club-leading 26th home run.

Two ground-rule doubles by first baseman Michael Cuddyer and right fielder Kyle Parker brought home Cuddyer to tie the score with one out in the fourth inning.

Third baseman Rafael Ynoa’s RBI single, driving in center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who doubled, gave the Rockies a 2-1 advantage in the fifth.

Center fielder Yasiel Puig scored on Van Slyke’s RBI single to knot the score at 2 in the fifth inning.

Run-scoring doubles by right fielder Matt Kemp and left fielder Andre Ethier lifted Los Angeles to a 4-2 lead. After an intentional walk to third baseman Justin Turner, Ellis’ base hit scored Ethier for a three-run cushion in the fifth.

Colorado right-hander Eddie Butler was charged with five runs and eight hits with three walks and no strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

”He looked pretty sharp early, (but) it got away from him in the fifth,“ Weiss said. ”I felt like he threw some good sinkers, but I think he started to catch a lot of the plate in the fifth inning and he got nicked up there.

“I think he’s shown some promise here and something to look forward. Got some things to build on. Overall, I think he threw the ball pretty well. There’s a lot to like about Eddie.”

Dodgers starter Dan Haren allowed two runs and six hits with four strikeouts in five innings but did not figure into the decision.

Colorado reliever LaTroy Hawkins made his 1,000 career appearance in the eighth inning, becoming the 16th pitcher in major league history to accomplish the feat.

“Great night for LaTroy,” Weiss said.

NOTES: Rockies 1B Justin Morneau was held out of the starting lineup as he tries to become the seventh Colorado player to capture a batting title. Morneau was hitting .319 entering Saturday’s game compared to .318 for Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison. ... The Dodgers’ 93 wins are the most since 2009, when the club finished 95-67. ... Colorado INF DJ LeMahieu, who left Friday’s game with a left knee sprain, is probably done for the season. LeMahieu will have an MRI on his knee Monday, manager Walt Weiss said. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (3-4, 5.29 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (16-8, 2.74 ERA) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. ... Lakers guard Jeremy Lin threw out the ceremonial first pitch.