Dodgers defeat Rockies for fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES -- It wasn’t vintage Clayton Kershaw, but the Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched well enough to defeat the Colorado Rockies.

Kershaw struck out 12, second baseman Howie Kendrick homered and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez set a franchise record for hits, boosting the Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the Rockies before a crowd of 48,950 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, becoming the first Dodgers player to record 22 hits in the opening 10 games. Kendrick was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in as the Dodgers (7-3) captured their fifth win in a row.

Kershaw (1-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk in six innings on 104 pitches (70 strikes). He surrendered home runs to Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right fielder Charlie Blackmon.

“There was definitely some room for improvement,” said Kershaw, who has won six consecutive starts against the Rockies.

The reigning Cy Young winner also worked with Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal for the first time this season. A.J. Ellis had caught Kershaw in his opening two starts and all of last season. Kershaw, though, had nothing but praise for Grandal, who came to Los Angeles via an offseason trade with the San Diego Padres.

“He was good, very prepared,” Kershaw said of Grandal. “We had a good game plan, we just didn’t execute all the way on my part, but he did great.”

Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick (1-2) was battered for six runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings as the Rockies (7-3) had a three-game winning streak end. They also lost on the road for the first time in seven games.

“He battled through most of the night, got in some tough counts early and they’re swinging the bats well,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of Kendrick. “He battled. Tried to get him through the fifth there, but felt like he was at the end of the line.”

The Dodgers scored three runs in the first off the Rockies’ Kendrick. Gonzalez initiated the burst, driving an RBI double to left-center that scored shortstop Jimmy Rollins for a 1-0 lead. Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Dodgers’ Kendrick followed with his first home run of the season, smacking the first pitch he saw from Kyle Kendrick into the seats in left for a 3-0 Dodgers’ advantage.

“He left a few balls up over the plate today for us and we didn’t miss them, and we were able to get those guys in that were on base,” Kendrick said. “That played the biggest part. You’ve got to hit mistakes and put good swings on the ball.”

Tulowitzki lined a 1-2 pitch from Kershaw over the wall in left for a solo home run to cut the margin to 3-1 to lead off the fourth.

In the bottom of the inning, catcher Yasmani Grandal scored on a wild pitch with two outs to push the Dodgers’ lead back to three runs.

Blackmon crushed a two-run shot to right on a 3-2 Kershaw fastball with two outs in the fifth, pulling Colorado within 4-3.

“It’s always going to be a battle against (Kershaw),” Weiss said. “I felt like we grinded pretty well. He’s always going to get his strikeouts, but I felt like we put together some good at-bats, especially the Blackmon at-bat was a tremendous at-bat. But we came up short.”

Los Angeles added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on run-scoring doubles by Gonzalez and Howie Kendrick for a 6-3 lead.

Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to cap the scoring.

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig missed his third straight contest with a tight hamstring, and his return is unknown. Puig sustained the injury Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. Andre Ethier started in Puig’s place. ... Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup. Manager Walt Weiss said he wanted to give Gonzalez, who was batting .167 against LHP Clayton Kershaw, an extra day of rest. ... The Dodgers claimed RHP Daniel Corcino off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, optioned RHP Carlos Frias to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated LHP Ryan Dennick for assignment. Los Angeles also recalled LHP Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Liberatore made his major league debut, retiring the Rockies in order in the ninth. ... Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (1-0, 0.69 ERA) on Saturday.