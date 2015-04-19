Greinke, Gonzalez help Dodgers to sixth straight win

LOS ANGELES -- Zack Greinke called Colorado the best hitting club in the National League. The Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander, though, had the solution again to slow the Rockies’ offense.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs and extended his hitting streak to 13 games, sparking the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory on Saturday night before 45,912.

Greinke also helped the Dodgers (8-3) capture their sixth win in a row and defeat the Rockies at Dodger Stadium for the eighth straight time.

“Six wins is great, especially against a team that came in playing really good baseball,” said Gonzalez, who is batting .553 (26-for-47) with nine doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBIs during his streak. “They just swept the Giants, and to be able to come out and beat them twice and go for the sweep tomorrow, that’s great.”

Greinke (2-0), who is 20-1 and has won his last 14 decisions while posting a 1.95 ERA against National League West opponents, allowed three runs and five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. He also hit a batter and threw two consecutive wild pitches.

“Just looking at it today, I would think that’s probably the toughest lineup in the National League,” said Greinke, who is 6-1 in nine career starts against Colorado. “Maybe our lineup is up there with it, but (Colorado‘s) pretty good.”

Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 4-3 and chase Greinke, but Los Angeles answered with RBI doubles by right fielder Yasiel Puig and second baseman Howie Kendrick off reliever Brooks Brown in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.

“I think that might be his first home run on a fastball against a right-hand pitcher in his career,” Greinke said of LeMahieu, who homered for the first time against the Dodgers in 41 games. “He hits off-speed, so I was trying to throw a fastball away. He hit the pitch pretty well. It wasn’t a good pitch, either.”

Puig, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with a tight hamstring, went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Puig has a hit in his last four games.

Colorado starter Jordan Lyles (1-1), who has never won at Dodger Stadium in four starts, gave up four runs, five hits and five walks with five strikeouts in six innings. The Rockies fell to 7-4 and out of a first-place tie in the NL West with Los Angeles.

“I thought Jordan battled well, had some walks he had to work around, but thought he did a good job of keeping us in position. We just haven’t played quite clean enough to beat their two aces,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said, referring to Greinke and Clayton Kershaw, who beat the Rockies on Friday night.

Reliever Joel Peralta pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki doubled home center fielder Charlie Blackmon for a 1-0 Colorado lead with one out in the first.

The Dodgers tied the score at 1 on catcher Yasmani Grandal’s run-scoring single, bringing home Kendrick, who led off with a double.

In the third, the Rockies’ inability to turn a double play cost them. Gonzalez hit a grounder to Tulowitzki. LeMahieu fielded the relay throw to force Puig at second, but first baseman Justin Morneau was unable to dig out LeMahieu’s throw in the dirt, allowing Greinke to score with two outs and giving Los Angeles a 2-1 advantage.

After Puig walked to load the bases, Gonzalez delivered a two-run single for a 4-1 Dodgers lead with one out in the fifth.

“You’re hoping the guys that are swinging the bat like he is they come up with the bases empty,” Weiss said. “Unfortunately, he came through in that situation tonight. He’s pretty locked in.”

NOTES: RHP Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers threw his first bullpen session Saturday since undergoing surgery on his left foot in February. Jansen isn’t expected to return until May. Manager Don Mattingly, though, is pleased with Jansen’s progress. “We haven’t had any setbacks with him, so it’s been pretty positive with Kenley up to this point,” Mattingly said. ... Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez and 1B Justin Morneau returned to the lineup after manager Walt Weiss rested them on Friday. ... Dodgers LF Carl Crawford missed the game because of flu-like symptoms. Andre Ethier started in his place. ... Rockies RHP Eddie Butler (1-0, 1.73 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 6.75 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.