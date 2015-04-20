McCarthy, Dodgers quiet hot-hitting Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Veteran right-hander Brandon McCarthy extended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ winning streak by silencing the National League’s top-hitting team.

McCarthy pitched six shutout innings to lead the Dodgers to a 7-0 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in front of 44,666 at Dodger Stadium.

Colorado entered the game leading the National League with a .281 team average and 32 doubles. But McCarthy (2-0) retired 11 of 12 hitters, including seven in a row, between the second and fifth innings. He struck out six Rockies in his six innings while conceding just three hits and two walks.

McCarthy’s performance provided a sharp contrast from his last start, when he allowed four home runs in seven innings Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

“A.J. did a great job with me of just selecting pitches that we had a better chance of success with,” McCarthy said of catcher A.J. Ellis. “We just avoided the middle of the plate.”

Left-hander Adam Liberatore and right-hander Juan Nicasio combined to allow just one hit and one walk in three innings of relief as they struck out three.

Third baseman Justin Turner tied a career high with four hits, three of them doubles. Turner went 4-for-5 and drove in a run to lead the Dodgers’ 14-hit attack. Left fielder Scott Van Slyke drove in three runs while going 3-for-4 with two doubles, as Los Angeles won its seventh consecutive game.

“The offense has been consistently going in and just doing damage when it needs to,” McCarthy said in discussing the streak. “Some nights, it’s the pitching. Some nights, the bullpen picks it up -- as long as it’s not just one thing that keeps you afloat. When that goes away, you’re in trouble.”

Turner and Van Slyke normally see action as pinch hitters or defensive replacements.

“We accept it and we have fun with it,” Van Slyke said about the role he and his fellow reserves have. “If you’re sitting at your locker mad that you’re not in the lineup and if you think about it all game, the pressure builds up to that first at-bat. Then when you get out, you’re like, ‘I hate my job.'”

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning against right-hander Eddie Butler (1-1). Second baseman Howie Kendrick lined a single to center field to start the inning, then scored one out later on Van Slyke’s double to left-center field. Center fielder Joc Pederson followed with another double down the left-field line to bring Van Slyke home.

Los Angeles had a chance to increase its advantage when it loaded the bases in the fifth. Ellis blooped a single down the right-field line for his first hit of the season. After shortstop Jimmy Rollins walked, Turner lined a single to left field with two out.

However, Butler induced first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to pop out behind the plate. Butler threw only fastballs ranging between 89-97 mph to Gonzalez, who finished 0-for-4 to end his 13-game hitting streak extending from last season.

The Rockies put the potential tying runs on base with nobody out in the top of the sixth. Pinch-hitter Rafael Ynoa began the inning with a walk, then went to third base when center fielder Charlie Blackmon lined a single to left.

But McCarthy made right fielder Carlos Gonzalez pop out to Rollins, then induced shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to hit into a double play.

“You’re not going to have a lot of opportunities with their pitching staff, so you’ve got to cash in when you get them,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “You’ve got to play tight, clean games against these guys.”

In the bottom of the sixth, the Dodgers sent nine batters to the plate to score five runs on five hits and a walk. Kendrick and Pederson hit solo home runs, with Van Slyke adding a two-run drive.

Butler allowed two runs, six hits and a walk during his five innings while striking out four.

NOTES: Colorado 2B D.J. LeMahieu did not start but replaced SS Troy Tulowitzki in the eighth inning. LeMahieu owns the major league’s second-highest batting average, .463 (19-for-41). ... Rockies C Nick Hundley received the day off. ... Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig did not make Sunday’s starting lineup. Puig played all nine innings in Saturday night’s 6-3 win over the Rockies but limped during the game. The Cuban outfielder missed the three previous games because of a tight left hamstring. ... Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford missed his second consecutive game because of a stomach infection.