Kershaw earns100th win as Dodgers top Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw practically dismissed becoming one of the youngest pitchers to capture 100 wins as easily as he retires major league hitters.

Kershaw struck out 10 en route to career win No. 100, and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies before a crowd of 46,662 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Los Angeles shortstop Jimmy Rollins homered and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Kershaw (2-2) becomes the second youngest pitcher, next to Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, to reach the mark. Kershaw, who walked three, was charged with three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings as the Dodgers (23-12) handed the Rockies (12-20) their 12th loss in 13 games.

“It’s cool. I don’t know if it means a whole lot, but it’s something to celebrate, I guess,” Kershaw said. “Hopefully, I‘m just getting started.”

Kershaw departed the game after throwing 110 pitches (69 strikes) and walking pinch-hitter Michael McHenry with two outs in the seventh. Reliever Paco Rodriguez gave up a bases-clearing double to shortstop Daniel Descalso two batters later to pull Colorado within two runs. However, the Rockies failed to score again.

Kershaw, who needed five outings to reach the milestone, was more pleased the Dodgers prevailed.

“It was good,” he said of his performance. “A couple hits there I don’t know if I could do a whole lot about, but you can’t walk (McHenry) there. That’s what kind of started everything. That was kind of rough, but we got the win.”

Second baseman D.J. LeMahieu’s RBI single in the seventh accounted for the other Colorado run.

“We didn’t give up,” Rockies interim manager Tom Runnells said. “We had a chance at the end after spotting them six runs and with Kershaw (on the mound) you don’t think there’s much of a chance. Again, they showed some heart and some fight and gave us a chance to the very end.”

Reliever Juan Nicasio, a former Rockie, worked two-thirds of an inning in the ninth and recorded his first save. Nicasio relieved left-hander Adam Liberatore, who gave up one-singles to left fielder Charlie Blackmon and Descalso in the inning. The two advanced to second and third on a double steal before Nicasio struck out first baseman Wilin Rosario to clinch the decision.

Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen made his season debut in the eighth, striking out four batters in the inning. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who led off the inning, reached on a passed ball by catcher Yasmani Grandal after fanning. Jansen promptly sat down catcher Nick Hundley, center fielder Drew Stubbs and LeMahieu.

“It’s a relief just to be back,” Jansen said. “I felt really great by just coming back to help the team.”

Rockies starter Eddie Butler got off to a rough start in the first inning, throwing 39 pitches and serving up the homer to Rollins. Butler (2-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and a strikeout. Butler, who is 0-4 in his career against the Dodgers, also hit a batter. This was the third time this season Butler has faced the Dodgers.

Rollins lined a 3-2 pitch from Butler into the visitors’ bullpen in right field for a solo home run and a 1-0 Dodgers’ lead with one out in the first. It was Rollins’ fourth homer this season.

The Dodgers added three runs in the third and chased Butler. Third baseman Justin Turner delivered a two-run double and right fielder Andre Ethier hit a run-scoring single for a 4-0 advantage.

Rollins, who smacked a leadoff double in the fourth, scored when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez grounded into a double play for a 5-0 lead.

An RBI single by Rollins, his 900th career run batted in, with two outs in the fifth made it 6-0.

Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left the game in the bottom of the second inning with tightness in his left quad. His status for Saturday’s game is unknown.

NOTES: To make room for RHP Kenley Jansen, LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Rockies manager Walt Weiss could rejoin the club Saturday, said bench coach Tom Runnells, who filled as interim skipper for the third straight game. Weiss was released from an Orange County hospital Thursday, one day after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau, who celebrated his 34th birthday, did not play for the second consecutive contest with a stiff neck. Wilin Rosario started in his place.