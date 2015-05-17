Rockies, De La Rosa stymie Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- It took a groin injury to stop Jorge De La Rosa from inflicting more pain on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

De La Rosa gave up two hits in 7 1/3 innings and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Dodgers 7-1 before 48,378 fans at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

De La Rosa (1-2), who surrendered five runs and six walks in four innings of a no-decision against the Dodgers on May 10, retired 18 batters in a row until second baseman Howie Kendrick reached on a bad-hop infield single to short in the seventh inning.

“I was attacking the hitters,” said De La Rosa, who improved to 6-2 in his last nine starts against the Dodgers. “They would take some pitches because of the way I pitched last time because I was a little wild. My change-up was working (well), but I mixed up all my pitches.”

A strained left groin, which has troubled the left-hander since spring training, forced De La Rosa out of the game. He struck out three and walked none.

Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, Descalso and third baseman Nolan Arenado each homered for Colorado (13-20), but De La Rosa was the star of the show.

“It’s awesome to play defense behind that,” Arenado said of De La Rosa’s performance. “He really set the tone and got us fired up, and it was great.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said De La Rosa’s approach was more effective than six days ago.

“He threw more strikes than he did in Colorado,” Mattingly said. “He used all his pitches, and we had trouble getting anything going against him. Tonight, we chased a lot of balls down. We couldn’t do a whole lot against him.”

Dodgers starter Zack Greinke had his streak of 16 consecutive wins against National League West opponents end. Greinke (5-1), who had won 10 in a row dating to last season, gave up a run and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings before Mattingly lifted him for a pinch-hitter.

“I felt pretty good,” said Greinke, who threw 100 pitches (62 strikes). “There were a lot of good plays made behind me, but De La Rosa pitched better.”

Descalso stroked a two-run homer off reliever Sergio Santos with one out in the seventh to give Colorado a 3-0 advantage. It was Descalso’s first home run this season.

Dodgers left fielder Alex Guerrero misplayed a single by Gonzalez, allowing second baseman D.J. LeMahieu to score in a three-run seventh. Arenado followed with a two-run blast, his seventh home run of the season, to left off Santos for a 6-0 cushion. Colorado added a run in the ninth to cap its scoring.

Santos became the second Dodgers pitcher to fan four batters in an inning in as many nights in the eighth. Closer Kenley Jansen did so Friday.

Gonzalez homered for the second time in the series, driving a 2-0 Greinke offering into the seats in right center for a 1-0 Colorado lead in the first.

“Like we did the other night, when we won with one swing, today (we) took the early lead and after that everything was taken care of,” said Gonzalez, who hit a three-run, game-winning home run in Thursday’s victory by the Rockies.

Center fielder Enrique Hernandez, who started for Joc Pederson, ran down a fly ball and crashed into the wall while snagging a drive by catcher Michael McKenry to end the fourth inning.

“My face feels fine,” said Hernandez, who also banged his knee on the wall. “We’re waiting for the results of the MRI they’re taking on the wall. Hopefully, the wall is OK.”

NOTES: Rockies manager Walt Weiss rejoined the club three days after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. ... Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki was not in the starting lineup. Tulowitzki left in the third inning of Friday’s game with left quad tightness. ... The 18 strikeouts by Dodgers pitchers Friday tied a club record for the fifth time for the most in a nine-inning game. For Colorado, it represented a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. ... Sandy Koufax, Maury Wills, Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela and Steve Garvey were among the former Dodgers stars participating in an Old-Timers’ game. ... Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick (1-4, 7.65 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-0, 1.59 ERA) in the series finale Sunday. ... The Rockies put 1B Justin Morneau on the seven-day concussion disabled list with concussion symptoms and a cervical neck sprain. INF/OF Rafael Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies also lost LF Corey Dickerson, who left the game in the fourth inning after reaggravating plantar fasciitis in his left foot.