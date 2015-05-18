Dodgers shut out Rockies to earn series split

LOS ANGELES -- After blowing a lead against the Colorado Rockies with two outs in the ninth Thursday and getting touched up for seven runs in a Saturday loss, the Los Angeles Dodgers needed a pitcher to step up.

Enter Mike Bolsinger.

The young right-hander was up to the task, as he allowed just three hits over six shutout innings, struck out six and walked just two. The Dodgers made a fourth-inning RBI single by catcher Yasmani Grandal stand up as they eked out a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in front of a Dodger Stadium matinee crowd of 44,990.

“I felt it out there today,” said Bolsinger (2-0). “Some days you just find your spots. I felt good out there, and the bullpen did a great job closing the door.”

With the victory, the Dodgers (24-13) scratched out a split of the four-game series.

Neither team got a runner into scoring position over the first three innings, as both starters, Bolsinger and Colorado’s hard-luck loser, Kyle Kendrick, came out strong. Kendrick (1-5) put up seven strong innings in which he allowed just three hits and one run. He walked five and struck out one.

“I was encouraged by Kyle’s performance today,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He kept us in there. We just couldn’t get him any runs.”

Los Angeles used a two-out rally to score the game’s only run in the fourth inning. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who had Saturday night off, ripped a single to right-center field. Third baseman Justin Turner drew a five-pitch walk, and Grandal stroked a single to left field on a full count, plating Gonzalez.

“I got one I liked, and I made it count,” said Grandal, who is hitting .450 in May. “I‘m glad I was able to help out, because Mike had a hell of a start, and it would have been a shame to waste it.”

The Rockies (13-21) answered with their most serious threat of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Catcher Nick Hundley led off with a base hit up the middle. Shortstop Daniel Descalso, whose two hits made him the only player on either team with multi-hit game, roped a one-out single to right field, his sixth hit in eight at-bats, to move Hundley to third.

However, Bolsinger struck out Kendrick and left fielder Charlie Blackmon to get out of the jam. Blackmon was then ejected for arguing with the plate umpire Marty Foster.

The Dodgers, who stranded seven, loaded the bases on three walks in the sixth. Right fielder Andre Ethier popped up while first-pitch swinging to end the threat.

From there, the both team’s bats went silent, as neither team had a hit the rest of the way.

The Dodgers’ relievers were airtight Sunday. Yimi Garcia had two strikeouts in a hitless seventh; Chris Hatcher repeated Garcia’s feat in the eighth; and Kenley Jansen closed things out with a perfect, 12-pitch ninth to record his first save.

“That was big,” Bolsinger said. “The bullpen was lights out. That’s a great way to close off the homestand.”

The win kept the Dodgers 4 1/2 games ahead of the Giants in the NL West standings as Los Angeles heads up to San Francisco for a three-game set starting Tuesday.

Colorado, meanwhile, heads home looking to regroup. The banged-up Rockies snapped an 11-game losing streak Friday, so all things considered, Weiss is OK with exiting Dodger Stadium with a split as the team prepares for a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It would have been nice to get out of here winning three in a row,” Weiss said, “but all things considered, we’re glad to be getting back home.”

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez returned to his customary cleanup position Sunday after he, and the rest of the lineup’s lefties, sat against LHP Jorge De La Rosa on Saturday. Likewise, CF Joc Pederson returned to the leadoff spot. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickinson was out of the lineup Sunday after leaving the game in the third inning of Saturday’s game. Dickinson, who has nursed plantar fasciitis on and off since spring training, pulled up lame chasing after a deep fly ball. CF Charlie Blackman shifted over to left for Sunday’s game, while Drew Stubbs got the nod in center. ... Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki was out of the starting lineup a second straight day Sunday after leaving Friday’s game with left quad stiffness. ... Though the Dodgers salvaged the split of the four-game series with the Rockies, their 7-1 loss Saturday ended their streak of 10 straight home series won, one shy of a franchise mark reached twice in Brooklyn. ... The Dodgers pushed over a million in attendance for the season Sunday, making them the first major league team to surpass the mark in 2015.