Kershaw, Dodgers dump Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw didn’t have his best stuff, but he pitched well enough to beat the Colorado Rockies again.

The Dodgers left-hander defeated the Rockies for the ninth time in a row, guiding Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw (14-6) limited Colorado to a run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. He threw 105 pitches, 71 of them strikes. The consecutive wins over the Rockies by Kershaw tied the club record set by right-hander Brad Penny from 2006-08.

“It was a battle,” said Kershaw, who improved to 9-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his last 13 starts overall. Kershaw, who has a 2.48 ERA in his past 10 starts against the Rockies, hasn’t lost since June 27, when the Miami Marlins beat him 3-2.

“Not great all the way around. Fortunate to get through seven (innings) there. They had a great game plan. Give them a lot of credit. They had a lot of lineouts. They’re hitting balls right at guys pretty hard all night. Fortunate to get out of there with a win.”

Kershaw leads the majors with 264 strikeouts. He needs six more to pass Sandy Koufax for the fourth-best single-season mark in club history. Koufax holds the top three spots on that list, with No. 1 being his 382-strikeout season in 1965.

Reliever Chris Hatcher worked a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the season. He filled in for closer Kenley Jansen, who was unavailable after pitching in the previous three games.

Third baseman Justin Turner delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the fifth, boosting the Dodgers (83-60) to their third consecutive win. They beat the Rockies (60-84) for the 10th time in 14 meetings this year.

Los Angeles left fielder Scott Schebler hit a two-run homer off reliever Miguel Castro with two outs in the eighth for the game’s final runs. It was Schebler’s third long ball of the season.

“It was a big win tonight,” said Kershaw, whose club is 16-4 in its past 20 games. “You got to keep on tacking on runs, so obviously Schebler had a huge homer there and Hatcher in the ninth was awesome with Kenley down.”

Rockies starter Jon Gray (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. Gray, who threw 92 pitches (54 strikes), also hit a batter. However, Colorado manager Walt Weiss was pleased with the right-hander’s effort.

“I saw an explosive fastball, and the secondary stuff was good,” Weiss said. “He threw some sliders, threw good changeups, did a great job. That’s a real tough lineup to get through. He did a real nice job of keeping us in position to win the game.”

Los Angeles rookie shortstop Corey Seager played his first major league game at Dodger Stadium. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.

“Just trying to get good pitches to hit right now and putting good swings on them, and they’re falling in. I can’t complain,” said Seager, who recorded his fifth multi-hit game in 11 career games.

The Rockies scored in the first off Kershaw. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a double by third baseman Nolan Arenado and came home on a groundout by right fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier singled with one out in the second and reached third on a double by Seager. Ethier scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Yasmani Grandal to tie the score at 1.

In the fifth, Turner’s RBI double to left gave Los Angeles a 2-1 advantage.

NOTES: Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had a brief tussle with a fan battling for a foul ball near the Rockies’ dugout in the fifth inning. Gonzalez made the catch as the fan, who was wearing a Red Sox cap, tried unsuccessfully to wrestle the ball out of his glove. The fan was ejected. ... Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick appears to be closer to returning. Kendrick, who has missed 32 games with a left hamstring strain, performed running drills and participated in a simulated game Monday. He will play in another simulated game Tuesday. Manager Don Mattingly declined to say when Kendrick would return. ... Los Angeles 2B Jose Peraza, who left Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a tight hamstring, is probably done for the season, Mattingly said. ... Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (5-8, 5.14 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (9-8, 3.36 ERA) in the second game of the series Tuesday.