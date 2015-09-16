Rockies edge Dodgers in record-setting marathon

LOS ANGELES -- A solo home run by Nolan Arenado allowed the Colorado Rockies to top the Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-hour, 23-minute marathon that shattered several major league records.

Arenado homered in the 16th inning, lifting the Rockies to a 5-4 victory in a game that ended early Wednesday morning.

The third baseman slammed his 39th home run on the first pitch he saw from reliever Mat Latos (4-10) as the Rockies snapped the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak.

”I think I was more relieved than anything,“ said Arenado, who is tied for the National League lead in homers with Washington Nationals right outfielder Bryce Harper. ”It was a long game. We battled. Obviously, that homer was great, but our pitchers kept us in the game for me to have a chance to do that, so that was great.

“It was a good team win. We used everyone out there.”

A major league record 58 players were used in the contest, topping the mark of 54 set by the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers on Sept. 25, 1992. The Rockies and Dodgers also topped the major league mark for pitchers used, with a combined 24 seeing action. The previous high was 21 in an 18-inning affair between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 30, 2006.

Colorado also set a major league record with 13 pitchers going to the hill, topping the previous mark of 11, held by several clubs. Los Angeles had a franchise-record 11 pitchers perform.

Arenado, though, provided the biggest relief for the Rockies, sending a fastball from Latos into the seats.

“He’s a money player,” said Colorado manager Walt Weiss, who trotted out a National League-record 30 players. “We’ve seen it for a couple of years now, but we’ve seen it big time this year. He’s an elite player.”

Earlier in the game, Weiss took offense to a hard slide by Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner that upended Arenado at second base as the Rockies attempted to compete a double play. Arenado was in the middle of the infield with a shift in place.

“I just thought it was late, that’s all,” Weiss said.

Rockies reliever David Hale (4-5) worked a scoreless 15th inning, and Gonzalez Germen blanked the Dodgers in the 16th for his first save.

“We had a few chances,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

The Rockies (61-84) grabbed a lead in the 11th inning but couldn’t hold it. After a one-out triple by first baseman Justin Morneau, second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single put Colorado on top 4-3. However, Dodgers right fielder Chris Heisey’s infield single in the bottom of the inning plated left fielder Scott Schebler to knot the score at 4.

The Dodgers (83-61) came back from a two-run deficit in the seventh. A double by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez opened the inning, and catcher A.J. Ellis and shortstop Corey Seager followed with consecutive walks.

A sacrifice fly by Heisey drove in Gonzalez before a single by pinch hitter Austin Barnes plated pinch runner Jimmy Rollins for a 3-3 tie. It was Barnes’ first major league RBI.

Dodgers starter Brett Anderson, who pitched for Colorado last season, gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Colorado left-hander Chris Rusin worked six-plus innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Dodgers left fielder Justin Ruggiano led off the bottom of the first with a double and advanced to third on a groundout by second baseman Chase Utley. Ruggiano scored on Turner’s run-scoring single that bounced off the glove of shortstop Jose Reyes and into shallow left for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead.

Colorado rallied for three runs in the fourth. Arenado came home on a throwing error by Seager for one run, while Morneau and LeMahieu scored on groundouts by left fielder Corey Dickerson and catcher Dustin Garneu for a 3-1 advantage.

NOTES: Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez came out of the game after the top of the 15th after fouling a ball off his foot. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Dodgers manager Don Mattingly refused to commit to replacing rookie SS Corey Seager in the starting lineup when SS Jimmy Rollins (jammed right knuckle) returns. Seager, who had two hits Tuesday, is hitting .419 with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 games since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. “Everything is always evolving,” said Mattingly, adding that Seager also could play third base to give Justin Turner an occasional rest. “There’s plenty of playing time right now for Corey. He (doesn‘t) need to worry about what’s going forward. He just needs to play today.” ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (9-6, 4.28 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (10-10, 3.81 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday. ... A crowd of 45,311 attended.