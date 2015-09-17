Wood, Dodgers dominate Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- The battery generated the spark for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

After Los Angeles fell in a 16-inning marathon that took five hours, 23 minutes to complete and ended early Wednesday morning, Alex Wood and catcher A.J. Ellis made quick work of the Colorado Rockies in the series finale.

Wood pitched eight innings of one-hit ball, and Ellis homered as Los Angeles recorded a 2-0 victory at Dodger Stadium in a game that lasted two hours, eight minutes.

The Dodgers (84-61) took two of three from the Rockies (61-85). With the win, the National League West-leading Dodgers posted their major league-best 20th shutout, and they maintained their 7 1/2-game lead over the second-place San Francisco Giants.

Wood (11-10) was magnificent. After giving up a two-out single to left fielder Kyle Parker in the second inning, he retired 19 batters in a row. Wood was coming off the shortest stint of his career, when the Arizona Diamondbacks lit him up for eight runs (six earned) in 1 2/3 innings in a 12-4 loss last Friday.

”Baseball’s a funny game,“ said Wood, who struck out five and walked none on only 78 pitches (52 strikes). ”I felt like I commanded the ball on both sides of the plate. I thought the changeup was real good. Nice to win the series.

“Across the board, it was probably one of my better starts.”

Wood’s performance couldn’t have come at a better time for Los Angeles. One night after the Dodgers set a franchise record for pitchers used in a game (11), Wood provided much-needed relief.

“I think when you can command the ball to both sides of the plate, like we were able to do tonight, and me and A.J. were on the same page, I think that played a part in all of the ground balls tonight,” Wood said. “When you’re out of whack sometimes, you can feel it. It’s like playing golf, you’re like, ‘What do I do to zone it back it in?’ Luckily, me and A.J. were on the same page, and he did a great job tonight.”

Ellis gave Wood all of the credit.

“His stuff matched up really well,” said Ellis, who went 1-for-2 and also had a walk. “He just came out and executed. His stuff was phenomenal. He was outstanding.”

Closer Kenley Jansen allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 32nd save in 34 chances. Jansen converted his eighth consecutive save opportunity.

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (9-7) went the distance, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in eight innings. The loss snapped De La Rosa’s four-game winning streak.

“He threw the ball well, too,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Complete game, two runs. We’ll take that every time.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly sat many of his regulars, including third baseman Justin Turner, catcher Yasmani Grandal and outfielders Andre Ethier and Carl Crawford. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez also wasn’t in the starting lineup, but he came on as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

“I kind of knew leaving the ballpark (early Wednesday morning) that we were going to have a weird lineup today,” Mattingly said. “But with that, I expect to win.”

Ellis led off the second inning by drilling a 3-2 pitch from De La Rosa into the left field bleachers for a 1-0 lead. It was his sixth home run this year.

“It was good to give us a lead, good to get on the board, good to put a swing on a guy that I’ve never hit well,” Ellis said. “Jorge has been an enigma for me and a couple of righties in this clubhouse. It’s kind of ironic I was able to put us in front because it’s been a challenge for me my entire career facing him.”

Los Angeles second baseman Austin Barnes led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice. Barnes scored on rookie shortstop Corey Seager’s RBI single to make it 2-0. Seager was 2-for-4, his third consecutive multi-hit game. Overall, the rookie has seven multi-hit games in 13 contests. He is batting .426 with a home run and eight RBIs.

NOTES: Injured Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick could return for the weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. Kendrick, who has missed 34 games with a strained left hamstring, ran the bases again Wednesday and didn’t experience any discomfort. ... Both clubs are off Thursday. They resume play Friday with each opening three-game series at home. San Diego Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (8-14, 4.28 ERA) will clash with Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (7-5, 4.59 ERA), while Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Jeff Locke (8-10, 4.43 ERA) faces Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (17-3, 1.61 ERA). ... A crowd of 45,906 attended.