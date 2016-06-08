Dodgers edge Rockies on Thompson homer

LOS ANGELES -- Trayce Thompson was optimistic but not immediately certain he won the game Tuesday night.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers right fielder teed off on Carlos Estevez’s 97 mph fastball and drove it into the left field stands for a solo home run that gave Los Angeles a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Thompson has both of the Dodgers’ game-ending homers this year.

“When you hit a ball like that, I didn’t know if I hit it good enough to go out,” Thompson said. “I saw the outfielder look up and kind of give up on it and just kept on running.”

Kenley Jansen (2-10) earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief.

Estevez (1-3) took the loss after throwing only two pitches.

“I tried to go down and away, and it just ran back and it was down-middle,” Estevez said. “He got all of it.”

Thompson was looking for the fastball from the minute Estevez stepped out of the bullpen.

“He’s got a great fastball, so for me, I can never look for a breaking ball,” Thompson said. “I‘m always trying to hit off a fastball. Especially a guy that throws close to 100 (mph). I’ve been a little late on a lot of pitches these last two games against him, so I knew they were probably going to try and get a fastball by me in that situation.”

Left-hander Julio Urias, Los Angeles’ top prospect, made his Dodger Stadium debut but did not factor into the decision. Urias began the game on a strict, 80- to 90-pitch count and ended right within that range, throwing 86 pitches in four innings, giving up one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

“I felt confident, I felt better because it was my third outing,” Urias said, through a translator. “My fastball, my slider and curveball were all working.”

Urias, 19, became the first teenager to strike out seven or more batters in a Los Angeles uniform. Don Drysdale was the last Dodgers pitcher to do it, striking out nine for Brooklyn on April 23, 1956.

“I felt very happy. I felt like a dream was completed,” Urias said. “I felt very comfortable, very happy pitching here.”

Colorado starter Eddie Butler gave up three runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked four in his third consecutive no-decision. Butler’s first-inning struggles continued to haunt him, but he settled in nicely following a three-run first.

“It’s not uncommon for pitchers to labor through the first inning,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “We always talk about pitchers being vulnerable in the first inning. They don’t have a rhythm yet, they’re not sure what they’ve got that night. To Eddie’s credit, that’s one of the areas of growth we’ve seen with him. He doesn’t melt down, he pulls it together and gives us a competitive outing, and that’s what he did again tonight.”

Colorado pinch hitter Daniel Descalso blasted a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning. His long drive stayed fair and cleared the right field foul pole for his first homer of the season. The Rockies tied the game later in the inning, thanks in part to a critical error by shortstop Corey Seager.

Seager attempted to double off Ryan Raburn at first base after Nolan Arenado popped out in the infield. However, Seager nearly threw the ball into the visitors’ dugout, and Raburn took two bases, putting him in position to score on Carlos Gonzalez’s infield single, tying the game at 3-3.

The Rockies pushed one across in the third inning with help from DJ LeMahieu’s opportunism. LeMahieu singled to lead off the inning and stole second on the next at-bat. With one out, Arenado doubled him home to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-1.

Butler struggled throwing strikes right out of the gate, leading to a big first inning for Los Angeles. Butler walked the first two batters and gave up a home run on a 2-0 fastball to Justin Turner. The struggles continued when the next two men reached safely, but the defense bailed him out in the form of three quick outs, one an inning-ending double play.

“Once we got through there, I was able to lock it in and shut them down for the rest and give these guys a fighting chance to come back,” Butler said. “Almost made something special happen.”

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (back surgery) threw from 75 feet on flat ground on Monday and Tuesday. It was the first time during his rehab that he has been able to throw on back-to-back days. ... Dodgers minor league RHP Jose De Leon (shoulder soreness) came off of the disabled list Tuesday and returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. De Leon is ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect. ... Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley returned to the leadoff position in the batting order and 3B Justin Turner moved down to No. 3 in the order after batting leadoff Monday. OF Trayce Thompson was moved back down to his usual fifth spot. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon came off the bench and struck out in his lone plate appearance, ending his 32-game on-base streak. It was the longest active streak in the major leagues.