Rusin, Rockies blank Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Rusin struggled about as much as a starting pitcher could as of late.

Since being moved from the Colorado Rockies’ bullpen to the rotation, Rusin was winless and hapless, unable to throw strikes when he needed them most.

All that changed on Wednesday, when Rusin won a pitchers’ duel against Kenta Maeda at Dodger Stadium, helping the Rockies secure the series win with a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“That’s a big series for us. We needed that,” Rusin said after Colorado took two of three. “Hopefully we can run off a couple more in a row. It was huge to come in and get a series win here at their place.”

Rusin (2-5) earned his first victory since April 13 and his first this season as a starter, scattering three hits over six shutout innings. His seventh start was his best of the season, matching his season-best marks in innings pitched while walking only one batter and striking out three.

“It wasn’t about me being comfortable in the rotation or the bullpen or whatever, it was just me trying to find my arm slot and rhythm and timing with all my pitches,” Rusin said. “I’ve been working hard at it, and it paid off tonight.”

Jake McGee retired the side in order in the ninth inning for the save. He improved to 15-for-17 on save opportunities this season.

After giving up a leadoff single to Enrique Hernandez to start the game, Rusin retired the next 10 batters in a row before getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning.

“Most of my pitches sink, so I get a lot of ground-ball outs,” Rusin said. “When that’s working, it leads to what I want to do with all my pitches. Sinker, slider, cutter -- it all worked.”

Maeda (5-4) struck out a career-high nine batters but ultimately took the loss, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings. Maeda began the game by striking out the first four batters, and he faced only three above the minimum through six innings before pitching into trouble in the seventh.

“Kenta threw the ball great,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “To go six-plus, punch out nine, give up one earned run, we’ve got to win that game.”

With one out in the Colorado seventh, Gerardo Parra doubled off the center field wall. Nick Hundley flied out to left field but hit the ball hard enough that it warranted a mound visit. Left-handed reliever Adam Liberatore appeared to have been summoned from the bullpen, but Maeda’s translator was waved off, and the right-hander remained in the game.

Daniel Descalso then singled to the left-center gap to drive in Parra, and Roberts finally removed Maeda for Liberatore.

On his initial mound visit, Roberts came out merely intending to gauge how Maeda felt, never intending to summon Liberatore. Roberts expected a pinch hitter if Liberatore came into the game, and he liked the matchup of Maeda against Descalso.

“They were going to make a move, and I had to decide, ‘Do I feel that Kenta can get Descalso out?'” Roberts said. “And at that point in time, I felt that he could get him out. He threw a breaking ball, maybe a little elevated, but it was a soft liner to left field and (Descalso) got a base hit. If you take soft contact, I’ll bet on soft contact getting outs.”

Maeda wasn’t ready to come out.

“I definitely wanted to pitch. I wanted to make sure I got off the mound at the end of the inning,” Maeda said, through an interpreter. “I already saw the reliever coming out of the bullpen, so I thought, ‘That’s too bad.'”

Colorado relievers Chad Qualls, Boone Logan, Carlos Estevez and McGee made the run stand up with three shutout innings.

The Dodgers threatened in the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out, thanks in part to a fielding gaffe. The Rockies had two infielders at first base to field a sacrifice bunt by Maeda but never touched the bag. However, Hernandez struck out and Justin Turner grounded out to third base to end the inning.

“Fifth inning, to get out of the jam was a little bit of Houdini there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I don’t know how he did it. We messed up the bunt coverage, and that inning could have went south in a hurry, but Rusin picked us up there. Big-time performance by him tonight.”

NOTES: The Dodgers released UT Alex Guerrero, effectively making him a free agent. The Dodgers still will be responsible for his $7.5 million salary this year and next, aside from the major league minimum, should Guerrero sign with another team. He is owed a pro-rated portion of $5 million this season; his salary this year and next includes a $2.5 million signing bonus due on Jan. 15 each year. Guerrero injured his knee in spring training and had not appeared in a major league game this season. ... RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Rancho Cucamonga, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Wednesday. McCarthy will be limited to three innings. He is on track to return after the All-Star break. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story and 1B Mark Reynolds were given the day off from the starting lineup. Reynolds appeared as a defensive replacement.