EditorsNote: deletes "games" at end of sixth graf

Grandal homers twice to power Dodgers past Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Yasmani Grandal figured simplifying his approach would produce the best result.

"I was just trying to get a bat on the ball, and good things happen when you put the bat on the ball," the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher said.

Grandal homered twice, including a go-ahead grand slam, and the Dodgers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

The switch-hitting catcher ripped a slam in the seventh off left-handed reliever Boone Logan (2-4), who served up three consecutive walks before the blast.

Grandal, who is the ninth player in the majors to homer from both sides of the plate this season, went 4-for-4 with five RBIs as the first-place Dodgers (87-66) remained six games ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

The Dodgers reduced their magic number to capture the NL West to four.

The Rockies (73-80) lost for the third time in four games.

Grandal was down 0-2 in the count before launching a 2-2 four-seam fastball to center.

"The fact that I was able to battle back and put us ahead was huge," said Grandal, who recorded his second career slam and registered the sixth multi-homer game of his career.

Grandal also homered from both sides of the plate against the Rockies on June 30, 2012, when he made his first major league start behind the plate for the San Diego Padres.

"Obviously, Yasmani has had some struggles against left-handed pitching, but to grind out an at-bat and click one and put us ahead with that grand slam ... what a night he had," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Josh Reddick's RBI groundout pulled the Dodgers within 4-2 with two outs in the sixth.

In the pivotal seventh, a bases-loaded walk by Logan to Adrian Gonzalez made it a one-run game before Grandal, who was a triple shy of the cycle, delivered his 27th homer of the year.

Luis Avilan (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Closer Kenley Jansen struck out two and recorded his 46th save with a perfect ninth.

Dodgers lefty Brett Anderson made his first start in more than a month. Back from a blister on his left index finger, he allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Relievers Josh Ravin, Avilan, Joe Blanton and Jansen combined to limit the Rockies to only one hit over the final four innings.

Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood struck out five, walked four and allowed two runs on five hits in six innings.

Adrian Gonzalez recorded an unassisted double play in the eighth, when he knocked down a line drive by Carlos Gonzalez, touched the bag and tagged out DJ LeMahieu.

After the play, Rockies manager Walt Weiss and Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado were ejected by plate umpire Alfonso Marquez. Arenado was still steaming about being retired on a called third strike in the eighth.

"Just frustrating and I just let my emotions get the best of me," said Arenado, who was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The Rockies scored three runs in the second. Carlos Gonzalez, who led off the inning with a base hit, scored when Reddick mishandled Nick Hundley's double for an error, giving Colorado a 1-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly by Daniel Descalso and a run-scoring infield single by Charlie Blackmon, who pushed his hitting streak to 11 games, made it 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, Grandal launched a solo home run to left to slice the lead.

LeMahieu went deep in the fifth, driving a solo shot to center for a 4-1 Rockies advantage. It was LeMahieu's 11th home run of the season and extended his run of reaching base to 38 consecutive games.

Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley delivered one of the game's outstanding defensive plays in the fourth. Utley booted a grounder by Chatwood, retrieved the ball and tossed a strike with his back turned to Adrian Gonzalez to end the inning.

NOTES: SS Corey Seager is the first Dodger to score 100 runs in a season since Matt Kemp in 2011. Seager is the franchise's first rookie to accomplish the feat since Jim Gilliam in 1953. ... Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (blister) was reinstated from the disabled list before the game, giving the club 37 active players. ... The Rockies were the only team in the majors with a positive run differential (plus-17) and a losing record entering the game. ... Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda celebrated his 89th birthday. The club honored him with a pregame ceremony. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray (10-8, 4.42 ERA) faces Dodgers LHP Scott Kazmir (10-6, 4.59) on Friday. Kazmir (neck inflammation) will be making his first appearance in a month.