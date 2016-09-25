Dodgers rout Rockies 14-1 behind Kershaw, Reddick

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers were forced to put their celebration on hold, but still were a giddy bunch after routing the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Clayton Kershaw tossed seven scoreless innings and Josh Reddick hit a grand slam as the Dodgers crushed the Rockies 14-1 before 53,299 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

"It was a great game all the way around," said Kershaw, who earned his first win since June 20 against the Washington Nationals. "Obviously, we scored a bunch of runs early and it just kind of never stopped. It's a fun game to pitch."

Reddick went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs. It was Reddick's fourth career slam and the seventh this season for the Dodgers.

"I had a feeling I would get a first-pitch fastball," said Reddick, who is batting .397 with two homers and eight RBIs in 18 games in September. "The first two I swung at I was actually trying a little bit too much but the one I actually hit I was trying to see it and put a good swing on it. I've got to take more approaches that way."

Justin Turner, Adrian Gonzalez and Joc Pederson drove in two runs apiece as the Dodgers (89-66) reduced their magic number to one to capture a franchise-record fourth straight National League West title. The San Francisco Giants prevented the Dodgers from clinching with a 9-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

"(Sunday) we have an opportunity to have our own destiny in our own hands with one game," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "The energy was great tonight. There's a lot of guys in that room, training staff included, that have been a part of this. We're pretty excited. We're in a good place."

The Rockies (73-82) lost their third in a row.

Kershaw retired the first 11 batters he faced before Nolan Arenado hit a two-out single in the fourth inning. Kershaw (12-3) struck out six with no walks and limited the Rockies to three hits in seven innings. He is 8-1 with a 1.08 ERA in 10 starts at home this season.

"Physically, I feel good but there's some things to work on pitching wise, for sure. Just trying to get more consistent with everything," said Kershaw, who has a 1-1 record with an 0.86 ERA in four starts since he returned from a two-month stint on the disabled list.

Rockies starter Chad Bettis was tagged for seven runs (five earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Bettis (13-8) walked four and struck out three. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA in his two starts at Dodger Stadium this season.

"I felt like I was behind every hitter," Bettis said. "It was pretty embarrassing. I've got to be better than that."

Bettis' issues with command were too much to overcome.

"He had a hard time commanding the ball which is usually what it comes down to in this league," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "It wasn't pretty."

Rockies rookie second baseman and Southern California native Pat Valaika hit his first major league home run in the eighth inning off reliever Jesse Chavez to ruin the shutout.

The Dodgers started rolling in the second inning. A two-run single by Pederson with the bases loaded boosted them to a 2-0 edge. An RBI groundout by Corey Seager and a run-scoring base hit by Turner increased the margin to 4-0.

In the fourth, Rockies left-fielder Ryan Raburn dropped Chase Utley's fly ball, allowing Pederson to score for a 5-0 Dodgers' cushion. Another RBI single by Turner (3-for-3) in the inning made it 6-0.

After an intentional walk to Pederson with two outs in the fifth, Kershaw lined a single to left to drive in Reddick for a 7-0 advantage.

The Dodgers added a run in the sixth and six more in the seventh, highlighted by Reddick's slam.

NOTES: The Dodgers opted to start RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-2, 3.63 ERA) instead of LHP Rich Hill in Sunday's series finale. McCarthy has spent the past month on the disabled list with right hip soreness. Manager Dave Roberts said the club is being cautious with Hill because of his trouble with blisters on his index pitching finger. McCarthy opposes Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson (5-6, 3.58). ... 2B Chase Utley was presented the 2016 Roy Campanella Award, given annually to the "most inspirational" Dodgers' player, before the game by Joni Campanella Roan and Cary Bell, Campanella's daughter and grandson, respectively. ... Rockies Of Gerardo Parra returned to the lineup after missing two games with an illness. The left-handed hitting Parra had experienced success against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, batting .370 before going 0-for-3 on Saturday.