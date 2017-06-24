Surging Dodgers rip Rockies for 8th in row

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are on such a roll that players don't want to come out of the lineup.

Alex Wood suffocated the Colorado Rockies to improve his record to a sterling 8-0 but was bummed when manager Dave Roberts called it a night for him after six innings. Wood allowed three hits, two of them soft, and struck out seven as the Dodgers won their eighth straight, 6-1, Friday night.

"I had an at-bat in the sixth so I thought I was going back out," said Wood, who lowered his ERA to 1.86. "I didn't even know I was up to 98 pitches.

"Being 8-0 is nice, for sure. But you always go out there wanting to give your team a chance to win. I tried to attack the strike zone all night. My changeup was working well."

Roberts said, "He had a great three-pitch mix. They didn't get many good swings. When your starters have had some recent injuries, you look at the long view more than the short one."

Justin Turner had three hits to improve his average to .392 and Yasiel Puig crushed a 445-foot solo home run in the fourth inning to extend the Dodgers' streak of consecutive games with a home run to 15.

Shortstop Corey Seager had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI but left the game after two innings after tweaking his right hamstring. It was a precautionary move. He will have an MRI exam on Saturday. Roberts said he probably wouldn't play Saturday.

"It doesn't feel bad," Seager said. "It tightened up like a cramp. I've had a bunch of these before and played through them, but you can also make it worse by playing. I'll get it checked out but I feel pretty confident."

The Dodgers are exuding confidence. They have won 14 of their last 15, the eight-game win streak is their longest since 2013, they've won nine straight at home and have the best home record in the majors at 30-10. They also tied a franchise record by scoring six runs or more in their seventh straight game.

The win moved Los Angeles' lead in the NL West to a season-high 2 1/2 games over the Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rockies started Kyle Freeland (8-5) was touched for 10 hits and three walks in six innings as the Rockies dropped their third straight. Colorado has used a rotation loaded with rookies to post one of the best records in the NL, but its starters have allowed 24 runs in the last three games.

Manager Bud Black is aware that Freeland and other starters don't have a foundation of a lot of innings, but he isn't concerned.

"You'd like to be eight or nine deep in starters, and that's where I think we are," Black said. "Reinforcements are coming."

Jon Gray, out since April with a broken foot, is scheduled to return shortly. Tyler Anderson returned this week after being on the DL with a knee injury and may start Sunday. Chad Bettis is also throwing simulated games after being sidelined all season with testicular cancer.

NOTES: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig's home run on Friday was his 14th of the season and first against a left-handed pitcher. ... Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to nine games. ... LHP Alex Wood retired the last 10 Rockies he faced, and three relievers retired the next nine. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 4.00) from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Chris Hatcher (0-1, 4.66), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with thoracic inflammation. He pitched in Thursday's win over the Mets, allowing a run, hit and walk. He had a 4.66 ERA in 2017. ... LHP Julio Urias, the Dodgers' top pitching prospect who was 5-2 in limited use last season, will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair damage to the anterior capsule on his left shoulder. The surgery has an estimated recovery time of 12 to 14 months. ... Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson was activated from the disabled list Thursday and pitched an inning of relief in the Rockies' loss to Arizona, his first relief appearance in his career. Anderson may start Sunday's series finale. ... RHP Carlos Estevez (2-0, 12.54) was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Anderson.