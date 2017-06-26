Rockies' wild streak helps Dodgers earn 10th win in row

LOS ANGELES -- In the aftermath of one of the wildest games, literally, in major league history, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black was composed and calm.

He had just watched the Dodgers score five runs on four wild pitches in the seventh and eighth innings, a record implosion that lifted Los Angeles to a bizarre 12-6 win, its 10th victory in a row, and sent the Rockies to a frustrating fifth straight loss.

"Things kind of unraveled," Black said of the seventh inning, when the Dodgers scored three runs on consecutive wild pitches by reliever Adam Ottavino to take a 7-6 lead in a game they once trailed 5-0. "I've been around the game for 38 years, so I've probably seen something like this before. But I can't remember it.

"You never know how a game is going to unfold. Was this a record?"

It was historic. The two teams combined for eight wild pitches, the most in a game since 1913. The Dodgers became the first team to score five runs on wild pitches in a game since 1920.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy threw three wild pitches in the second inning to help Colorado score three runs, and the Rockies led 5-0 after three. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 in the seventh before the game went weird.

Justin Turner singled and Logan Forsythe doubled to put runners in scoring position with two outs. Rockies manager Bud Black went to Ottavino, who came in with a solid 3.08 ERA but walked Austin Barnes on a full-count pitch to load the bases.

"I thought the full-count pitch was pretty good," Black said.

With Yasmani Grandal at the plate, Ottavino threw a hard cutter off the shin guard of catcher Tony Wolters, allowing Turner to score and make it a 6-5 game. The right-hander's next pitch broke hard in the same spot and bounced past Wolters all the way to the backstop, allowing Forsythe to score from third and Barnes to race home from second for a 7-6 lead.

In the eighth, Ottavino threw two more wild pitches with runners on third, pushing the lead to 9-6. Los Angeles' Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run, his second of the day and league-leading 24th of the season, and reliever Kenley Jansen followed with an RBI double to make it 12-6.

"It's pretty crazy," Bellinger said of the win. "We're clicking so well now that even if we trail by five runs, we think we can come back."

Jansen was asked to record a five-out save, coming in with an out in the eighth to hold what was then a one-run lead. The chance to hit and produce a double was just a bonus.

"I really thought we could come back," said Jansen, who earned his 17th save. "There are no surprises on this team."

The Dodgers have won 16 of their last 17 and are 24-6 since May 25. It was their 11th straight home win, and their 17th straight game with a home run, tying the L.A. franchise record set in 1970. Enrique Hernandez homered in addition to Bellinger's two bombs.

The Brooklyn Dodgers hold the all-time record with a 24-game homer streak in 1953. The Dodgers have hit 41 home runs in their past 16 games.

The Rockies' losing streak has been marked by pitching performances that went sour, from two starters allowing nine runs each, to Tyler Chatwood walking eight on Saturday, to Ottavino's late-game wildness.

"This is a great test for us, to see where we are and what we need to do," Black said. "The pitching has been pretty tough for us right now. We'll see the way we bounce back."

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen made his 14th straight appearance without allowing a run. He issued his first walk of the season, after posting 51 strikeouts, a major league record for the start of a season. ... Dodgers SS Corey Seager sat out a second game after sustaining a mild right hamstring strain on Friday. The Dodgers will wait a few more days before deciding if they will put him on the 10-day disabled list. ... Los Angeles OF Franklin Gutierrez was placed on the DL with ankylosing spondylitis, an auto-immune condition that causes stiff joints. INF Mike Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was out of the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore right shoulder sustained in the final game of the Arizona series. He hasn't taken batting practice since the injury. ... RHP Jon Gray (foot) made a five-inning rehab assignment in Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and declared he's ready to return to the Rockies' rotation.