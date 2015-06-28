Preview: Rockies at Giants

Madison Bumgarner recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts in his last outing but carries a winless stretch of three starts into Sunday’s contest against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The San Francisco Giants ace received a no-decision in his dominant outing against San Diego last Tuesday and is looking for his first victory since June 6.
Bumgarner aims to pitch the Giants to a series victory after the teams traded wins on Friday and Saturday. He will be matched up against Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick, who has served up a major-league worst 21 homers. San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, who is 6-for-12 against Kendrick, is a torrid 7-for-16 with nine RBIs over the past four games. Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is the rare left-handed hitter who feasts on Bumgarner and is batting .350 with five homers and three doubles in 40 career at-bats against him.
TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-9, 5.96 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (7-4, 3.04)
Kendrick had dropped three straight decisions before beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last outing. He gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings -- marking the fifth time in his last seven starts that he has allowed four or more runs. Kendrick is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA in nine career appearances (six starts) against San Francisco, including a loss on May 22 in which he gave up four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Bumgarner has allowed just five runs during his winless stretch and limited the Padres to two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings. He has 41 strikeouts against five walks over his last four starts and has fanned 102 on the season. Bumgarner is 9-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 20 career starts against Colorado and is facing the Rockies for the first time this season.
1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado is batting .370 with seven homers and 18 RBIs during a 14-game hitting streak.
2. San Francisco 3B Matt Duffy is 6-for-14 with six runs scored over the past three games.
3. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki, who is 10-for-26 with two homers against Bumgarner, extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Saturday.
PREDICTION: Giants 6, Rockies 3