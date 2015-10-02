Preview: Rockies at Giants

The San Francisco Giants won’t be defending their 2014 world championship and close the season with a meaningless three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies, beginning with Friday’s opening tilt. San Francisco has won four of its last six games but was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week.

The Giants have won three of the past five World Series titles and all the championships occurred in even-numbered years. San Francisco will finish with a winning record for the sixth time in seven seasons — the exception being a 76-86 mark in 2013. Colorado has lost three straight games and eight of its last 11 and failed to win 70 games for the third time in four seasons. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is tied with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the National League home run lead with 41 and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is one back with the first 40-homer campaign of his standout career.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (6-13, 6.54 ERA) vs. Giants RH Chris Heston (12-10, 3.62)

Kendrick has allowed six runs in each of his past two outings as he continues to experience a porous campaign. He has served up a career-worst 33 homers — tied with San Diego’s James Shields for most in the majors — and opposing batters are hitting .305 against him. Kendrick is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts against San Francisco this season and is 2-4 with a 5.24 ERA in 10 career appearances (seven starts).

Heston was 0-5 during a nine-game winless stretch before defeating Oakland in his last start. He has pitched five or fewer innings in eight of his last 10 outings after winning his previous five decisions. Heston is 1-3 with a 5.70 ERA in four starts against the Rockies this season and has struggled with second baseman DJ LeMahieu (6-for-12) and center fielder Charlie Blackmon (5-for-12, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants SS Brandon Crawford is just 2-for-16 over his past six contests.

2. Colorado 1B/C Wilin Rosario had two hits Thursday and is 8-for-18 over his past eight games.

3. San Francisco C/1B Buster Posey is just 1-for-12 over his last three games but he is 8-for-15 against Kendrick.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Rockies 1