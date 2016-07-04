Preview: Rockies at Giants

The San Francisco Giants are making mincemeat of the National League West of late and look to continue that trend when they open a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday afternoon. The division-leading Giants improved to 18-4 in their last 22 encounters with their NL West rivals after taking two of three at Arizona this weekend.
Brandon Belt drove in a pair of runs during Sunday's 5-4 win in 11 innings and is 15-for-36 with two homers, five RBIs and seven runs scored in nine meetings with the Rockies this season. Colorado, which gamely has salvaged a split of the 10 encounters with San Francisco in 2016, has been outscored 34-14 en route to losing five in a row. The Rockies mustered just two runs - both solo homers - and 12 hits while striking out a staggering 41 times in their three-game series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nolan Arenado, who belted a solo homer on Saturday, is 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits in his career versus Monday starter Jake Peavy.
TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (0-2, 2.66 ERA) vs. Giants RH Jake Peavy (4-7, 5.33)
Anderson's quest for his first major-league win will continue on Monday as Colorado has elected to skip Eddie Butler's spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old Anderson turned in his fourth strong performance in as many outings on Wednesday, allowing three runs in six innings of a 5-3 setback to Texas. He surrendered his first homer of the season but has yielded only seven earned runs in 23 2/3 frames.
Peavy suffered his first loss in 3 1/2 weeks on Wednesday, when he was blitzed for seven runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 7-1 setback at Oakland. The tough outing came on the heels of the 35-year-old posting a 3-1 record and 1.91 ERA over his previous six starts. Peavy also surrendered two homers versus the Athletics, marking the first time he had been taken deep since May 20.
1. Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez is just 1-for-10 with four strikeouts following his seven-game hitting streak.
2. San Francisco 2B Grant Green has registered three multi-hit performances in four outings since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
3. Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood, who has been sidelined since June 18 with a balky back, is expected to start on Tuesday, according to the Denver Post.
PREDICTION: Giants 3, Rockies 2