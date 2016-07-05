Preview: Rockies at Giants

Madison Bumgarner traditionally tortures the Colorado Rockies with both his arm and his bat. The San Francisco ace will attempt to inflict more damage on Tuesday, when the Giants host the Rockies in the middle contest of their three-game series.

Bumgarner is 12-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 24 starts against Colorado and also has hit four of his 13 career homers versus the Rockies. Angel Pagan hit a two-run homer and Buster Posey added a solo shot in Monday's 3-1 victory that represented San Francisco's fourth victory in five games. The Rockies have dropped six consecutive contests and have scored a total of three runs over their last four defeats. Carlos Gonzalez is 1-for-14 during the stretch after going 12-for-21 with three homers and 13 RBIs in a six-game span.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (8-4, 3.15 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (9-4, 2.20)

Chatwood will be activated from the disabled list, where he resided due to a back injury. The 26-year-old has given up just six homers in 85 2/3 innings this season and has kept the ball in the park in each of his last six outings. Chatwood is 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against Colorado, including a victory on May 27 in which he allowed one unearned run and four hits over seven frames.

Bumgarner ended a two-game skid by beating Oakland in his last turn, but he allowed a season high-tying four earned runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 consecutive starts before giving up a total of seven in his last two outings. Bumgarner is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts against the Rockies this season but traditionally experiences difficulties with Gonzalez (17-for-53, five homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants CF Denard Span (neck) has missed four straight games and could be headed to the disabled list.

2. Colorado SS Trevor Story (right middle finger) returned to the starting lineup Monday and went hitless in three at-bats.

3. San Francisco activated RHP Sergio Romo (elbow) from the 60-day disabled list, optioned RHP Albert Suarez to Triple-A Sacramento and designated RHP Mike Broadway for assignment.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Rockies 2