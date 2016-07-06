Preview: Rockies at Giants

Johnny Cueto is headed to the All-Star Game for the second time in his career, and he would like to arrive in San Diego as the owner of a 10-game winning streak. The San Francisco right-hander hasn't lost since April 21 and aims to pitch the Giants past the visiting Coloado Rockies on Wednesday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Cueto, ace Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey all made the National League All-Star team, as did Colorado sluggers Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez. Arenado continues to torment San Francisco as he smacked a go-ahead three-run homer on Tuesday to help the Rockies halt their six-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory. Arenado is 18-for-49 with four homers, eight doubles and 21 RBIs against the Giants this season and has 18 blasts in 62 career games versus San Francisco. Posey went 0-for-2 with two walks on Tuesday after being 9-for-23 with two homers during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (5-5, 5.98 ERA) vs. Giants RH Johnny Cueto (12-1, 2.57)

De La Rosa picked up victories in four consecutive appearances before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn. He allowed just two runs and five innings over seven innings in the defeat and has given up only three runs over 13 frames in his last two turns. De La Rosa is 11-6 with a 3.85 ERA in 28 career appearances (24 starts) against the Giants and has experienced solid success versus Brandon Crawford (4-for-22, nine strikeouts).

Cueto has been in a rut over his last two starts by allowing 10 runs and 15 hits in 13 innings. He gave up two runs or fewer in nine consecutive starts before the mini-slump and posted a 1.07 ERA during the stretch. Cueto is 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA in two starts against Colorado this season and 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants CF Denard Span (neck) has sat out five straight games and OF Gregor Blanco (knee) was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup but did fly out as a pinch-hitter.

2. Gonzalez is just 2-for-19 in his last five games.

3. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt and Colorado SS Trevor Story are among the five players named to the Final Vote balloting for the last NL All-Star roster spot.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Rockies 2