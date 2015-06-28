Giants 6, Rockies 3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Madison Bumgarner pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, and he helped his cause with a home run, powering the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Third baseman Matt Duffy had a double, a triple and a home run, and catcher Buster Posey drove in three runs with a pair of singles as the Giants won their second in a row to take the three-game series after the Rockies won the opener Friday night.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford also homered for the Giants, who scored 38 runs over the final five games of the homestand after beginning the week averaging just three runs at home, the lowest figure in the majors.

Bumgarner (8-4) struck out eight, the second of which was the 1,000th of his career, becoming just the 13th Giants pitcher to reach the milestone. He yielded two runs on five hits.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado hit two homers, his 23rd and 24th of the season, to account for all of the Rockies’ runs.

After surrendering a game-opening single to Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Arenado’s first homer of the game two batters later, Bumgarner allowed only three more hits before being pulled after giving up a two-out walk to LeMahieu in the eighth. The walk was just San Francisco ace’s second of the game.

Right-hander Sergio Romo retired Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to end the eighth, and he was replaced after surrendering Arenado’s second homer of the game to lead off the ninth.

Left-hander Javier Lopez got one out before closer Santiago Casilla got a game-ending double play for his 21st save.

The two-homer game by Arenado was his second of the series and third of the week.

Bumgarner’s home run was the second of the season for the 2014 Silver Slugger Award recipient as the best hitting pitcher in the National League.

Duffy tripled and scored in the first, doubled and scored in the third and belted his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot, in the sixth.

He got one shot at a cycle in the seventh inning, and he hit a liner over first base that deflected off the glove of Rockies first baseman Wilin Rosario. However, the ball was ruled foul by first base umpire Chris Segal, and the ruling survived a video review.

Duffy then grounded into a double play on the next pitch.

Crawford’s homer also came in the sixth inning, when the Giants increased a one-run lead to 5-2 and ended the day for Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick, who left after 5 2/3 innings. Kendrick (3-10) allowed five runs on eight hits. He struck four and did not walk a batter.

Posey produced the Giants’ first three runs with an RBI single that scored Duffy in the first and a two-run single in the third that plated Bumgarner, who had singled, and Duffy.

Bumgarner’s solo shot in the seventh completed the Giants’ scoring.

Six of the Giants’ 10 hits went for extra bases.

All six Rockies hits came from the top five batters in the lineup.

Rosario had a pair of singles, and LeMahieu reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Colorado beat San Francisco in seven of the teams’ first 10 meetings this season before losing the past two.

NOTES: Giants RHP Matt Cain threw a bullpen session before the game and almost surely will be activated from the disabled list to start Thursday at Miami. The Giants currently list their starter for that game as “TBA.” ... Before LHP Madison Bumgarner accomplished the feat Sunday at the age of 25 years, 331 days, Cain (26 years, 272 days) was the youngest Giant to reach 1,000 strikeouts. ... Only two left-handers in Giants history previously reached the milestone: Carl Hubbell and Mike McCormick. ... Giants RHP Tim Lincecum, who left Saturday’s game in the second inning after being hit in the right forearm by a comebacker, reported little or no pain in the arm before Sunday’s game. ... The Rockies won’t have to change hotels when they begin a three-game interleague series across the San Francisco Bay in Oakland on Monday. LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who left his last start with a cut on his left middle finger, is scheduled to pitch the Tuesday game.