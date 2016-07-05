Peavy, Posey, Pagan power Giants past Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Right-hander Jake Peavy recorded a win on July 4 for the first time in his 15-year career Monday, limiting the Colorado Rockies to one run over 6 2/3 innings in the San Francisco Giants' 3-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series.

Buster Posey and Angel Pagan hit home runs off Rockies left-hander Tyler Anderson, helping the Giants open a six-game homestand on a positive note.

The loss was the Rockies' sixth in a row.

The 35-year-old Peavy balked in a run in the second inning before keeping the Rockies scoreless until turning the ball over to the San Francisco bullpen with two outs in the seventh.

Five relievers combined to record the final seven outs, with closer Santiago Casilla getting the final three for his 20th save.

Peavy (5-7) lost to the Giants in 2003 while pitching for the San Diego Padres in his only previous start on Independence Day. On Monday, he allowed five hits and struck out six while winning for the third time in his last four decisions.

The win was the 152nd of Peavy's career.

Twelve of the 20 outs recorded by Peavy came on flyballs, giving his outfielders quite a challenge on a sunny and windy afternoon.

The only run he allowed came after the Rockies loaded the bases in the second inning on a Ryan Raburn double, a Mark Reynolds single and a Nick Hundley walk.

With Anderson at the plate, Peavy pivoted and made a pickoff throw to first baseman Brandon Belt, who was not covering the base. Belt was able to catch the throw, but it was ruled a balk because it was not deemed a legal pickoff attempt.

Peavy went on to strike out Anderson and retire Charlie Blackmon on a pop out to escape further damage.

Posey's home run leading off the bottom of the second got the Giants even. It was his 10th of the season.

Pagan provided the difference-making blow in the third after Ruben Tejada had opened the inning with a single.

The switch-hitter, batting right, took Anderson into the left-field bleachers for his fourth homer of the season.

Anderson (0-3) had allowed only one home run to the first 103 batters he'd faced in his career.

The former first-round draft pick was pulled for a pinch-hitter after six innings. He gave up the three runs on just four hits and struck out two.

Jake McGee, Gonzalez Germen and Boone Logan kept the Rockies within striking distance with two innings of shutout relief.

Pagan added a double to his home run to lead a five-hit attack for the Giants, who took a 6-5 lead in the season series over the Rockies.

Pagan's double came on a fly ball that was lost in the sun by Blackmon, the Rockies' center fielder.

Nolan Arenado had a pair of doubles for the Rockies, who totaled just two runs in losing three straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series that ended Sunday.

The doubles were Arenado's seventh and eighth in the 11 games against the Giants this season.

NOTES: The Giants and Rockies were meeting in San Francisco on July 4 for the fourth time in the history of the rivalry. The Giants had won the first three. ... Neither team took the field with a winning record all-time on Independence Day. The Rockies were 9-14, the Giants 22-37-1 since moving to San Francisco in 1958. ... The Giants began the day with the second-best record in the majors (20-9) in day games. The Rockies were 17-14. ... Monday was the 33rd anniversary of Giants pitching coach Dave Righetti's no-hitter for the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story (bruised right middle finger) made his first start since last Tuesday. ... Rockies manager Walt Weiss confirmed before the game that RHP Tyler Chatwood would be reinstated from the disabled list in time to start Tuesday's second game of the series. ... The Giants made a series of roster moves before the game, reinstating RHP Sergio Romo (straight right flexor) from the DL, demoting RHP Albert Suarez to Triple-A Sacramento and designating RHP Mike Broadway for assignment.